City manager spending authority on ballot

TRAVERSE CITY — Future spending limits for Traverse City's city managers could be indexed to the size of the budget, instead of capped at a flat rate.

City voters will decide if the city manager's spending authority for a single transaction should be limited to 0.1 percent of the budgeted expenses of the general fund for a given year, ballot language shows. It's currently $9,000, and the proposed limit would equate to around $19,700 for the July-through-June 2022 budget.

City Manager Marty Colburn requested the change because the limit was too small for routine purchases, like bulk gasoline for city vehicles, as previously reported.

If approved, it'll be the first change to the spending limit in 16 years.