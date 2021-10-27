TRAVERSE CITY — The sole write-in candidate for Traverse City’s city commission race will run for the only contested seat.
Rick Buckhalter is seeking a partial term on the commission, as is Merek Roman, Tim Pulliam and Mitchell Treadwell. The top vote-getter will take the seat that Commissioner Roger Putman opted to vacate two years early, citing ongoing and mounting health concerns.
Buckhalter said he’s running because he believes the city commission is no longer accountable to city residents. He argued they stake out their positions when discussing issues and no longer debate the facts to determine what’s true or not.
“I’m tired of seeing myself and my longtime friends upset and angry all the time,” he said. “They feel like they have no control over their lives and how it affects their life in the city.”
He’s the plaintiff in a lawsuit against the city, arguing its approval for the planned fish-sorting channel and dam project called FishPass was invalid because it’s a change of parkland use or disposal of parkland that should go to a citywide vote.
Buckhalter said he didn’t think that creates a conflict and said he would abstain from any votes concerning the lawsuit, or ask the city commission and attorney what to do, depending on the situation.
That’s only one issue on which Buckhalter is focused, he said. If elected, he wants to hold the city commission and staff more accountable to residents and the neighborhoods. He pointed to a public engagement process the planning commission adopted that he argued they don’t follow.
Buckhalter said he’s opposed to extending TIF 97, a tax increment finance program that captures growth in taxable values for properties in a downtown district. He doesn’t want that money used to pay for a new parking garage, and thinks downtown merchants should team up to fund a parking garage if that’s what they want instead of putting it on city taxpayers.
Nor does Buckhalter support the idea of selling city parking lots G, O, T and X for redevelopment. Those lots, and potentially eliminating riverside parking in Lot A, would get rid of roughly 350 spaces in a downtown that’s already hurting for parking. It’s a decision that shouldn’t be made without first getting the input of downtown building owners and employees, he said.
Buckhalter said he hopes to be a voice of dissent on the city commission, even if he ends up the only “no” vote on a lot of issues.
“But my hope is I can be vocal enough to point out facts that are never brought up at city commission meetings anymore,” he said.
Two other city races are uncontested, with Richard Lewis running for mayor and Mi Stanley, incumbent Tim Werner and Mark Wilson running for three commission seats, as previously reported.
Along with Putman, Mayor Jim Carruthers and commissioners Brian McGillivary and Christie Minervini also won’t seek reelection.
