TRAVERSE CITY — More frigid temperatures and lake-effect snow are on the horizon for the Traverse City area.
A storm that dumped at least seven inches of snow near Traverse City — and possibly more in some places — in the last two days isn't the last of the wintry weather in the forecast, said Andy Sullivan, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Gaylord.
"it looks like the pattern's pretty favorable for more (lake-effect snow) events over the next, at least, couple of weeks," he said.
Lake Michigan is still nearly ice-free — coverage was at 4 percent as of Thursday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab — so all the cold air moving over can pick up plenty of moisture, then dump it as lake-effect snow, Sullivan said.
While Benzie, Manistee and, to lesser extents, Leelanau and parts of Grand Traverse counties were expected to get a little more snow Friday, winds were expected to shift direction, according to the NWS. Southerly winds meant the possibility for lake-effect snow shifted to the Upper Peninsula's southern Lake Michigan coast.
Forecasts call for a high of 12 degrees Monday and a low of 6 that night, nudging up to around the freezing mark by Thursday.
Wind chills will drop even lower, to minus 10 degrees Sunday night and early Monday, Sullivan said — the NWS in its daily weather briefing called it the coldest air of the season.
"So it's going to be a little short-lived, but it looks like there's a pretty brutally cold stretch Sunday into early next week," he said.
It's quite a swing from the high of 66 on Dec. 16 the NWS logged at Cherry Capital Airport.
The area was due for some wintry air, Sullivan said. Cold air that had been pushed over northern Europe by the jet stream is here, "sharing the wealth."
"Or the hurt, depending upon how you look at it," he said.
All that cold air, if it sticks around, could start to form some ice on Lake Michigan, Sullivan said.
Satellite data showed ice forming in Green Bay, both Big and Little Bay de Noc and between Point Patterson south of Gould City all the way to just west of the Straits of Mackinac, according to GLERL maps. They also showed water surface temperatures across Lake Michigan in the low 40s and high 30s.
It's all good news for people looking to get outside for skiing, ice fishing, snowmobiling — any winter sport, really, Sullivan said.
But for everyone who was thrilled to see the sun Friday morning and early afternoon?
"It is nice to see, obviously, but we're not expecting to see a lot of sunny days after today," he said.
