TRAVERSE CITY — Laine Fleszar graduated from high school in June, but the western Michigan resident is on her way to achieving her post-college goals through volunteering at the Traverse City Film Festival.
Fleszar said she is interested in theater and plans to study performing arts technology at the University of Michigan this fall. Ultimately, she said, she would like to work on audio production for the Olympics.
Her work as a stage manager for the Film Fest puts her on the right track.
“It’s so fun making sure everything is secure,” she said. “I help set up equipment before shows and assist guests — a lot of fun, little stuff. It’s a lot of making sure everything is going smoothly.”
Fleszar said she already gained valuable experience and memories like brushing elbows with Jane Fonda in 2018, her first time volunteering with the festival. Though she didn’t get to converse with the celebrity, Fleszar said it was still a cool moment.
“I love the exposure it gives me,” she said of working with “big names” like festival founder and filmmaker Michael Moore and the other VIPs. “I like the people. They’re fun and easy to work with.”
Her advice to anyone who plans to be near Traverse City this weekend: set aside time to see at least one film. She said she enjoys the documentaries the most.
“I get to see the movies if there are seats open,” she said. “It’s cool to see them in the big theater with everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.