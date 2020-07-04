TRAVERSE CITY — A seven-figure brownfield plan is helping West Shore Bank make its move in Traverse City by building a new location near the Boardman River.
Sid Van Slyke, company senior vice president and market leader, said West Shore Bank will build the three-story structure north of the Eighth Street and Boardman Avenue intersection. The Ludington-based bank’s offices at Division and Front streets need room to grow, he said.
Plus, several mergers and acquisitions mean there aren’t as many community banks in Traverse City as there were 10 years ago when the bank started eyeing the city, so its board of directors decided the time was right, Van Slyke said.
The location represents a chance to invest in Traverse City in a way that moving into vacant space doesn’t, Van Slyke said. Eighth Street seemed like the right spot, since he’s seen how the corridor’s tried to get going over 20 years and how the city invested to nudge private developers into doing the same.
“So I’m really hopeful that we become the anchor development for the new corridor to really take off, so that really is what led us to that location,” he said.
A bank branch will occupy the building’s first floor and offices will take up the second, Van Slyke said. The bank already has a good chunk of its wealth management staff in Traverse City, along with mortgage documentation and underwriting staff. More than 35 employees could work at the new location by the end of three years.
Local nonprofits could have meetings or other events in the community space in the third floor, Van Slyke said. West Shore Bank also will host its own events there, including commercial workshops and events for its wealth clients.
“You have a lot of small places in Traverse City to meet and you have a few really big places to meet,” he said. “It seems like a struggle when you kind of get into that medium-sized event.”
Ground broke on the structure June 24, and construction’s set to wrap in September 2021, Van Slyke said.
Traverse City and developer Envision Eighth LLC stand to recoup millions through a brownfield plan the Michigan Strategic Fund approved in April.
Documents show the plan through tax increment finance capture will reimburse $3.49 million to the city, $3 million to the developer for non-environmental work and $140,250 to the developer for environmental work and planning.
Anne Jamieson-Urena, Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority director, said all figures are “placeholders” for the maximum amount available, and any reimbursements require review and approval.
Envision Eighth’s reimbursement includes up to $1.3 million for infrastructure like underground parking and stormwater management, including a green roof, documents show.
They’ll also be reimbursed up to $170,000 for removing lead, asbestos or mold from the offices that were previously there and demolishing them.
Actual environmental costs on the property are expected to be much higher than what the plan reimburses, Jamieson-Urena said. The plan initially was approved by Traverse City and Grand Traverse County in 2017, and a 2019 investigation found more contaminated soil and air volatilizan issues.
Envision Eighth LLC owner Joe Sarafa, who’s developing the project for West Shore Bank, said the work includes removing more dirt than originally thought, plus taking steps to protect the river and people working on and visiting the site. The difference between actual cleanup costs and what the brownfield plan repays is a six-figure sum possibly under $500,000 — he can’t be more exact until the work’s done, he said.
Traverse City can get back up to $2.8 million of what it spent to rebuild three blocks of Eighth Street and some utilities below, documents show — the city previously agreed to pay Elmer’s Crane and Dozer $4,120,390.25 for the street project.
The city could also claim up to $600,000 for improvements along the Boardman River, documents show.
Documents show the brownfield redevelopment authority will capture growth in taxable value on the property for an estimated 26 years, capturing up to $4,278,306 in local and $3,863,094 in state taxes.
Those totals include captures to reimburse $1.7 million in interest to the city that’s no longer needed, city Manager Marty Colburn said. The original brownfield plan assumed the city would borrow to pay for the Eighth Street project, which it didn’t.
Not recouping interest means the tax increment finance capture could end early, Colburn said.
Brownfield plans with such a heavy focus on reimbursing non-environmental costs aren’t unheard of, Jamieson-Urena said. She has 20 years of experience in the field and has seen plans that don’t include any environmental cleanup.
Commongrounds, West Shore Bank’s future neighbor on Eighth Street, could break ground in early fall, said Kate Redman, Commongrounds director. Cunningham-Limp will manage construction on both properties, she said.
Redman said she’s also asking the Michigan Strategic Fund to approve reimbursement of some infrastructure costs for Commongrounds — Envision Eighth previously planned the building as another phase of its project, so the property’s included in the same brownfield plan.
Commonplace, the shared working space for which Redman is the director, will be the main tenant, she said. The building, previously another phase Envision Eighth eyed but since sold, will also have 22 apartments, a daycare, cafe space for Higher Grounds Coffee, a small performance space and more — The Good Bowl Executive Chef Tony Vu plans a food hall there as well, Redman said.
