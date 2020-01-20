TRAVERSE CITY — Brownfield plan bucks could help Traverse City pay for part of the cost to rebuild Eighth Street, even though the project’s almost finished.
City commissioners on Tuesday will consider a reimbursement agreement that includes $2.8 million to the city over 30 years for Eighth Street reconstruction work, documents show. It stems from a brownfield plan that would also reimburse the developers of two lots near Boardman Avenue for eligible costs.
Known as the Envision Eighth brownfield plan, commissioners approved it in November 2017, as previously reported. It calls for $4 million in reimbursement to the developers of the two lots for legible activities, including $846,000 for underground parking on each lot.
One of those lots is set to be the future home of Commongrounds, a building with retail, housing, a cafe, daycare center and small performance space, as previously reported. Another, currently the site of office buildings, is also slated for redevelopment and is owned by Joe Sarafa, who requested the brownfield plan.
Work on Eighth Street is almost done — a few items like benches and trash receptacles remain, city Engineer Tim Lodge said previously — but a one-year “lookback” period in brownfield rules allows the city to seek reimbursement now, documents show.
Neither the city nor developers would be reimbursed until the buildings are completed, city Manager Marty Colburn said — the brownfield plan states the city starts getting reimbursed after one or the other is built.
“It only pops up once there’s new development, and so that hopefully will happen, but we need to have this agreement in place so that, assuming there’s future development on that property ... then that money can be captured,” he said.
OUTSIDE COUNSEL
The brownfield plan is one of several items on commissioners’ consent calendar that could be passed by a single vote, unless they ask to pull them and vote on them individually.
Another is a request from Michael Kluck, an attorney representing the city in a labor dispute with city police sergeants part of Teamsters Local 214.
Kluck previously said the police sergeants’ contract with the city expired in June 2019, and neither the city nor bargaining unit could agree to a new one. Wage adjustments and the length of the next contract were among the sticking points. State law lets police and fire collective bargaining units take contract disputes to a panel for arbitration.
Robert Donick, a Teamsters Local 214 business representative, previously said he didn’t want to say much on what he called a “delicate” issue.
The arbitration panel has more work to do, including the actual arbitration hearing, and Kluck is asking for up to $15,000 more after spending a previously agreed-to $12,000, documents show.
Commissioners could go into closed session to discuss the matter, according to the agenda.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said that closed session discussion could only cover particulars of the arbitration case, but not Kluck’s contract.
SETBACKS AND STOP SIGNS
Commissioners on Tuesday also will consider a proposed zoning amendment setting 19-foot setbacks from the dominate curb line on certain city streets. The idea is to make more space for pedestrians, cyclists and others traveling alongside a roadway and in most cases would be less restrictive than current regulations, as previously reported.
They’ll also weigh whether to make permanent some temporary stop signs, including a four-way stop at Madison and West Front streets. It’s been a sticking point for motorists who complained to commissioners about sprawling rush-hour backups at the intersection. Commissioners previously agreed to give it more time.
Colburn acknowledged the four-way stop can create delays for people coming into Traverse City, or leaving it, depending on the time of day. But it also lets Slabtown neighborhood residents turn onto Front Street, and helps pedestrians more easily cross it.
“We need to be able to move people not just east and west but north and south as well,” he said.
Commented
