TRAVERSE CITY — An updated plan to manage the Brown Bridge Quiet Area is ready for a vote.
Traverse City commissioners on Monday could adopt the new management plan as part of their consent calendar, a list of items they approve at once with a single vote and no discussion.
The plan, updated by the city’s Brown Bridge Advisory Committee and Grand Traverse Conservation District, aims to protect the park’s natural environment while managing public uses.
The 1,310-acre property includes a stretch of the Boardman/Ottaway river windng through a valley that, until several years ago, was a pond behind the Brown Bridge Dam. Trails cross the property and connect via two bridges over the river.
Recreational objectives in the plan include maintaining the park’s infrastructure, improving canoe landing access, maintaining and adding signage and adding outhouses to two trailheads. Wildlife surveys, habitat improvements, erosion controls, planned cuttings and invasive species control are among the natural resources objectives.
Commissioners on Monday also will vote on an evaluation process for City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and City Manager Marty Colburn, the agenda shows. They’ll consider introducing an amendment that would allow city commissioners to serve on the planning commission for their entire elected term. And they’ll meet in closed session to discuss a property purchase.
The 7 p.m. meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the second-floor commission chambers in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
