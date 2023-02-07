TRAVERSE CITY — When the Brown Bridge Quiet Area’s management plan was last updated, the Traverse City-owned park’s most prominent features were a dam and 191-acre pond.
That dam was demolished in 2012, and now a river winds through a valley at the heart of more than 1,000 acres of a property home to wildlife and crossed by hiking trails. On Monday, city commissioners unanimously approved an updated management plan for the land in East Bay Township.
Steve Largent, Grand Traverse Conservation District’s conservation team coordinator and one of several plan authors, said the update has taken considerable time and effort by the Brown Bridge Quiet Area Advisory Committee.
“It’s a great plan that balances all the activities but puts wildlife first and the natural world first and then the visitors, and to allow them to come into that area in a safe, sustainable way,” he said.
Largent said the single largest update reflected the fact that Brown Bridge Pond is gone, and is now a valley. The plan mentions the massive plantings that went on in past years to add trees, shrubs and grasses to the exposed bottomlands.
It also lays out many recreational, natural resources, land management and education goals for the next several years. Recreation goals include maintaining existing infrastructure, like two bridges over the river added in 2017 and 2019, and adding some more, like building outhouses at Grasshopper and West Overlook trailheads.
Natural resources goals include gathering more info on plant, land and water communities, completing wildlife surveys, controlling erosion and looking for ways to control invasive species. They also include plans for cutting, like maintaining 5 percent of the park’s uplands as wildlife openings and creating a 40-year rotation to cut 5-acre blocks of aspen stands to stimulate regeneration.
That concerned city Commissioner Tim Werner, who said the idea of clearing portions of the quiet area “didn’t sit well” with him.
“I understand it’s for habitat and it’s a more active approach to managing wildlife, but this is just my personal take on it, I’m more favorable to letting Mother Nature handle habitat,” he said.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell responded that cuttings to create forest openings help broaden the types of habitat in Brown Bridge, not only creating different age classes of forests but creating edge habitat that benefits numerous species.
Largent echoed this, adding neighbors who objected to past aspen cuttings changed their minds when they saw the regrowth. Young aspen provides cover for wildlife and a food source as well. And cut logs are used for projects on site, like erosion controls and in-stream habitat.
Werner also questioned a land management goal of adding new land to the park — the goal calls for acquiring property that’s “important to protect, improve, or expand the recreational trail system, wildlife habitat, or for other purposes that are in the best interest of the” park.
That seemed too open-ended for Werner, especially considering the park’s distance from the city and the number of other landowners in the area, he said. Instead he wanted the city to focus on improving the quality of land already within park boundaries.
While Werner said he wanted the plan to acknowledge that oil and gas revenues make managing the Brown Bridge Quiet Area possible as well as other park projects — lease royalties go into a voter-approved trust fund — Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe pointed out that city residents are made aware of where that money comes from whenever the commission discusses it.
Other property management goals in the plan include advising oil and gas companies on restoration when they abandon wells, keeping stewardship efforts adequately funded in the city budget and collaborating with the public and other organizations.
And education goals include partnering with youth groups and schools, guided hikes and floats, continuing research on cultural and natural features and recruiting volunteers to help monitor infrastructure and trail conditions.
The plan also lays out a few potential projects, like closing a stretch of Brown Bridge Road and turning it into a trail, adding a pavilion near the Buck’s Landing trailhead, adding a universally accessible watercraft landing and replacing various boardwalks and small bridges. Cost estimates range from $4,000 for the foot bridges to $100,000 for turning part of Brown Bridge Road into a trail.
After the meeting, Largent said Brown Bridge Quiet Area is a great area that he’s glad to play a role in conserving.
