TRAVERSE CITY — A lot of movies are shot in states like California, Georgia and New York. Brothers-directors Drew and Brett Pierce have been shooting movies in Michigan since they were kids.
“We just made a bunch of shorts with our friends,” said Brett. “And now we still come back here and shoot our movies,” added Drew.
The Los Angeles-based brothers have co-directed two movies together, “Deadheads” in 2011, and now “The Wretched.” Their new film will show Saturday at midnight at the State Theatre.
“The Wretched” is a much different style from their previous film, a comedy about a pair of zombies on a road trip. While there are some themes of horror in “Deadheads,” “The Wretched” leans much harder into the genre — but the brothers said they’re trying to put their own twist on it.
The film’s main antagonist is a witch, and the Pierces said they tried to draw inspiration from more obscure folk-lore to try to create a unique take on a classic horror monster.
Also making “The Wretched” unique is where it was shot. The directors chose Northport for the location, filming primarily at the G. Marsten Dame Marina and at Sunset Lodge.
“It’s exciting, more than anything,” said Drew, about filmmaking in northern Michigan. “The people at locations are excited to have you.” In places like Los Angeles, where movies are shot on a daily basis, people tend to be more used to the practice and less enthusiastic, he added.
Since Michigan isn’t a typical film-making destination, shooting here gave the filmmakers more space, both mentally and physically, Brett said.
“There isn’t another film crew right down the street,” he added.
He said the brothers’ childhood camping trips in the area helped inspire the film.
“It was only natural that we’d try to write something around the deep, scary woods that we used to go visit,” he said.
Another major inspiration was the Northport marina, which they often visited as kids. Brett said a lot of the pair’s favorite horror movies start with idyllic locations, and the marina was the most vivid one in their minds.
“Michigan has its own identity, and that’s great,” said Drew, who enjoyed getting to bring to film-goers a unique place that doesn’t end up in a lot of movies.
The pair tried to keep a family atmosphere of sorts while filming. Drew said it’s a lot more enjoyable to “shoot a fun movie with people you like,” than with a strict and corporate crew — and it helped that this crew not only included the two brothers, but also their mom and dad.
Growing up together gave the brothers a strong connection, which they say is helpful in directing. As a pair they’re able to break up work and focus on their strengths, while also supporting one another and having the same goal in mind. Conflicts still happen, but they say they’re good at coming up with compromises, almost as if they’ve been doing it all their lives.
“It’s great having somebody that you’re so close with that they can call you an idiot and it not cause any rifts,” Drew said.
While both brothers now live on the West Coast, they are enjoying their time back in Michigan. It’s their second outing at the Film Fest; “Deadheads” screened back in 2011. And while they’re excited to show their film, they said they’re also excited to see as many others as possible.
