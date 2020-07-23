TRAVERSE CITY — Repair of three existing bridges over the Boardman River could force a deeper dive into county money after bids received for the work were nearly 30 percent above estimates.
Four bids were submitted July 20, with Lansing-based Davis Construction submitting the low bid of $2,704,589.51, documents show.
That’s 24.3 percent above the Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s original estimate to repair and upgrade the three structures.
The bridges are on River and Garfield roads and the overages are because of the increased cost of two materials — galvanized tub steel and superstructure concrete that can cure overnight, road official Brad Kluczynski said.
“We are doing a different kind of bridge with these projects, lighter, stronger and with a lifespan 20 years longer,” Kluczynski said. “Instead of 50 years, they could last 70.”
The Michigan Department of Transportation website shows the Garfield Road bridge was built in 1947 and is in fair condition; the two River Road bridges were built in 1962 and are both in poor condition.
One of the River Road bridges, number 3061 on MDOT’s map, is further rated by MDOT inspectors as being in serious or critical need of repair.
Kluczynski, manager of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, reported the bid overages in his monthly engineering report after consulting with Engineering Manager Wayne Schoonover. The issue is scheduled to be discussed Thursday by the road commission.
Downstate flooding, dam failures in Midland and the workload of bridge contractors could also be a reason for increased costs, he said.
Reasons aside, when costs for a state and federally funded road project rises, so does the share of local funds required, and in this case that means from $402,040 to $812,740 for the two River Road bridges and from $38,700 to $45,059 for the bridge on Garfield Road, documents show.
In a memo to Kluczynski, Schoonover said minor traffic devices, the cost of bridge deck removals and hot mix asphalt also were priced higher than expected because of the small quantities needed and the multiple work sites.
Work on the three bridges were packaged together and plans were reevaluated earlier this year after a January 10 bid process returned only two bids, the lowest being more than 30 percent over estimates, Schoonover’s memo states.
MDOT monitors the condition of Michigan’s 7,529 bridges, 4,794 of which are owned and managed by the state’s 83 counties and 20 of those are in Grand Traverse County, MDOT data shows. Twelve are in good condition, 5 in fair condition and 3 in poor condition, MDOT says.
In addition to the River Road bridges, a bridge at the north shore of Green Lake in Interlochen on Diamond Park Road is also rated as poor, MDOT’s map shows.
That bridge was submitted to state and federal bridge program for FY2023, Schoonover said, and an answer on funding is expected sometime this fall.
Nearly 10 percent of all bridges in Michigan, whether county or state managed, are currently listed in poor condition, MDOT says.
The specific work on the River Road bridges will include demolishing the top three inches of the bridge decks, installing new joists, new waterproof concrete, upgrading the guardrails and adding new paved approaches. The work on the Garfield Road bridge also includes a deck removal, plus steel beam repair and cleaning, Schoonover said in a memo.
The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2021 and Schoonover is recommending Davis Construction be awarded the bid.
Davis Construction completed other projects in Grand Traverse County, including acting as the general contractor overseeing the Cass Road Bridge construction in 2016, in advance of the removal of one of the historic hydro-electric dams.
Road commissioners are also scheduled to continue purchase discussions on a property at the corner of Keystone and Cass roads for a planned roundabout, consider meeting rule changes to allow continued remote meeting participation and options for construction of an equipment garage in Kingsley.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at road commission offices, 1881 Lafranier Rd. The public can attend remotely on Zoom by entering meeting ID 984-8216-1828 or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the Zoom meeting ID. Public comment, however, will only be accepted in person.
