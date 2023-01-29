TRAVERSE CITY — Work on two downtown Traverse City bridges starts soon, and they should be the last major crossing overhauls by the city for some time.
Crews were already prepping the South Union Street and North Cass Street bridges even before their official closing date of Monday, City Manager Marty Colburn said. They should both be open again by the busiest time of the year — complete by June 30 for both, according to a release from the city.
That’s also in time to avoid any conflicts with a major overhaul of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street, Colburn said — set to begin in fall, as previously reported.
“We have been really focusing on repairing and replacing our critical infrastructure, and these bridges are specifically unique in the city of downtown Traverse City because of the river,” he said.
Both projects will be the fifth and sixth major bridge overhauls for Boardman/Ottaway River crossings in recent years, Colburn said.
South Union Street Bridge, built in 1931 according to the builder plate, will get a new concrete deck and steel beams on the existing foundation, according to the release. Sidewalks will be widened to 9 feet, 10 inches, a crash barrier installed between the road and sidewalks and a balustrade pedestrian railing added as well.
North Cass Street bridge is newer, built in 1960, according to its builder plates. But it needs work all the same, including a new deck, concrete beams and railings. Its sidewalks also will be widened to 8 feet, 7.5 inches, with crash barriers added between sidewalks and road, plus decorative ends on the barriers.
Costs for both are expected to near $4 million, with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Local Agency Bridge Program set to cover 90 percent of the cost, according to information from the city.
The state will put up $3,508,257.47, with a total of $517,500 from two different city tax increment finance funds and $99,500 from the city’s capital project fund.
Four other bridge projects preceded them, the most recent being a total rebuild of the West Front Street bridge between Hall and Pine streets. That reopened July 1, 2022, according to a release from the city. Before that, crews overhauled the South Cass Street bridge, also known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the Park Street and Eighth Street bridges, all starting in 2021.
These two bridges should be the last projects of their type for some time, Colburn said, although MDOT may have more work coming for the Murchie Bridge on Grandview Parkway.
Otherwise, the next big bridge projects could be pedestrian walkways over either the river or the parkway, Colburn said.
Plans for the downtown riverfront include adding one that would take people across the busy thoroughfare to Clinch Park Beach, and replacing an existing one across the river.
Another bridge could take people from Hannah Park to the other bank of the Boardman/Ottaway River, he said.
Those future bridges are still in the planning stages, so Colburn couldn’t say when they might be built.
