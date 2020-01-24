Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.