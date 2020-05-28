TRAVERSE CITY — A decision is expected Thursday night on who will lead the East/West Corridor Study through its $2 million second phase.
The bridge study is going forward; at issue, however, is whether Grand Traverse County Road Commissioners will stick with OHM Advisors as their engineering contractor, or look elsewhere.
“If you read through all the comments, they were pretty much uniform across the board that OHM was the better of the three contractors,” Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski, told road commissioners at a recent study session.
“I’ll let you guys decide, but give us some direction come Thursday, about what you want us to do,” he added.
The East/West Corridor Study is divided into four phases and a panel chosen by the Road Commission selected OHM Advisors in 2017, following a formal Request for Proposals process.
Road Commission Vice Chairman William Mouser was on that panel, and he said he’s inclined to give them the go-ahead for Phase II.
“Their credentials are as spotless as anybody’s are, and they do a lot of these PELs,” Mouser said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We knew at the time, it was stated very clearly, whoever got Phase I was not guaranteed for Phase II, III or IV, but probably has inside track.
“It’s theirs to lose,” he added, “and I don’t see they’ve done anything that would disqualify them going to round two.”
A PEL, or Planning and Environmental Linkage process, is required by a community building a new road or bridge if they want to compete for federal funding, Mouser said.
It requires a demonstrated need, public support, an environmental impact study and elected officials support, documents show.
Mouser estimated a new bridge over the Boardman River could cost more than $20 million and said Grand Traverse County could not afford such a project without an influx of state and federal funds.
Phase I of the East/West Corridor Study completed in 2019 was a $1.2 million traffic data gathering project conducted by OMH Advisors.
It identified South Airport Road as the site of the county’s worst traffic congestion problems, which could be alleviated by a new bridge over the Boardman River.
Keystone Road is a well-traveled north-south route running parallel to the Boardman River. It is fed by Cass and Beitner roads and leads up to South Airport Road.
Cass, Beitner and South Airport roads cross the river — and whether the community will support another crossing has been a hotly debated question for more than three decades
The idea of a Hammond-Hartman connection first was proposed as part of a $25 million road package rejected by Grand Traverse County voters in 1987, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The question of a new bridge re-emerged in the mid-1990s, received staunch opposition from environmental groups, and debate continued until late 2004 when the road commission shelved the project.
But not for long.
Bridge funds were reauthorized in 2005 to fund The Grand Vision land use and traffic study. It didn’t get started until 2007, took almost four years to complete and recommended the Hartman-Hammond connection be looked at again at a future date.
Commissioners have recently expressed guarded support for a new bridge, though say it is premature to favor a bridge or to favor one location over another.
The result of Phase I of the East/West Corridor Study were signal upgrades and plans for roundabouts along Hammond and Keystone roads, which the Road Commission later approved.
Construction is scheduled to begin next year, Kluczynski confirmed.
Phase II, divided into Phase IIA and Phase IIB, will cost $2 million and include public outreach and environmental impact statements on each of three locations identified for a possible bridge over the river south of town.
Those potential locations are: Hammond to Hartman, Hammond and a secondary southern route, and Cass Road.
The proposal from OMH Advisors for Phase IIA lists their fee as $458,000, along with $583,000 in services from WSP Global Inc., a Canadian engineering consultancy firm, and $84,000 for GEI Consultants of Michigan, which has a Traverse City office.
“Looking at these numbers, and what OHM is providing for a bid, is this remotely close or are they throwing a huge number at us thinking, ‘We’ve got these guys, we’re going to go ahead and soak them for all we can’,” Road Commissioner Andy Marek asked, at a recent study session.
His concerns about cost were answered by words of support for OMH by Kluczynski, Road Commission Engineering Manager Wayne Schoonover and Road Commission Finance Manager Phil Masserant.
“I think they have researched this well, put together a proposal based on what they feel is the amount of time and effort it is going to take in order to present this next phase,” Schoonover said. “If something were to change all of a sudden, they’re not going to be billing us for work they haven’t done.”
Road Commissioner Marc McKellar, however, may be a tougher sell on OMH.
He expressed concern that the firm tailored its plan to what the federal government required in order to approve grant dollars for a bridge project, instead of what the community might need.
“I’m going to be open-minded and listen to all the board members and also reiterate my feelings that, although the process worked good the first time, why wouldn’t you implement it the second time and see what other providers have to say?” McKellar said Wednesday.
“No matter if they make a decision tomorrow night, no matter how it turns out, I support the board,” he added. “That’s how we need to operate.”
Road Commissioners and staff have repeatedly stressed that no decision has been made on a bridge. Their options are to do nothing, improve existing infrastructure, build a bridge, or a combination.
For those who express the belief that a bridge is a foregone conclusion, Mouser has some advice.
“I would say 99 percent of the people who say we’ve already made up our minds don’t want a bridge,” Mouser said. “And I would tell them to take a look at the PEL process.”
“Unless the PEL process supports it, we’re not going to get the money to do it,” Mouser said. “So what if five road commissioners do want it, if the PEL process says no bridge, that’s pretty much it.”
The Road Commission meeting begins Thursday at 7 p.m. The public can attend remotely by calling 312-626-6799 or via a Zoom webinar, with meeting ID 952 8647 3367.
