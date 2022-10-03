CHEBOYGAN — Back in 2020, an Ohio man scaled the Mackinac Bridge and posted photos of himself sitting on top of its southern tower to social media. Afterward, he did the same thing on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.
Nobody was hurt in either incident, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority took it as a sign.
“The trespasser decided to do this in the middle of the night at risk to himself and the people below,” MBA member Bill Milliken, Jr. said. “We considered it a dangerous situation.”
It was when the man went before a judge in Cheboygan in February 2021 that the MBA learned the Mackinac Bridge was not designated as a “key facility” and that the trespasser could only be charged with a misdemeanor.
Milliken said the incident was the catalyst for the MBA supporting a new bill to change that.
House Bill 5315 would make it a felony to trespass on Michigan’s major bridges by making them key facilities. The designation is normally used for places like power plants, chemical manufacturers or natural gas storage, according to the legislative analysis.
The legislation also would apply to the Houghton-Hancock bridge, the Grand Haven Bascule Bridge, the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, the Blue Water Bridge, the Zilwaukee Bridge, the International Bridge, the Charlevoix Memorial Drawbridge, the Windsor Tunnel and all other movable bridges.
A person who violates the above prohibition is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to four years or a fine of up to $2,500, or both.
A prohibition against using drones to interfere with the operations of a key facility also would apply to the Mackinac Bridge under the bill.
Introduced by Rep. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs), the legislation passed in the Michigan House on Feb. 16 but has not been heard in the Senate, despite a recommendation to pass from the transportation and infrastructure committee in mid-June.
The MBA and the Cheboygan County Prosecutor testified in favor of the bill in January. The MBA urged lawmakers to pass the bill as soon as possible in a Sept. 27 press release.
“This legislation is imperative to maintaining safe driving conditions and send the message that these risky stunts will not be tolerated. Senate Republicans have the ability to move this legislation to the Governor’s desk but have inexplicably failed to do so,” said Shorty Gleason, chair of the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
At the same time, the MBA said it opposes two separate bills being considered, Senate Bills 1078 and 1014, introduced by Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan). These would expand the types of motorized vehicles allowed on the Mackinac Bridge without a permit to include things like farm equipment.
The MBA said it has no evidence of the kind of demand that would warrant the change in the Michigan Vehicle Code. Currently, permits are required to drive tractors and other farm equipment over the bridge.
“The Mackinac Bridge Authority gave due consideration to SBs 1078 and 1014 and is always willing to work on common-sense legislation. However, these bills do not fit the definition of ‘common-sense’ and therefore we remain strongly opposed to this legislation,” said Tricia Kinley, member of the Bridge Authority.
The MBA said it's concerned the three pieces of legislation will be tie-barred because they both refer to bridge infrastructure. Tie-barring legislation means one cannot pass without the other two.
Damoose called on his Senate colleagues to resist a tie bar and only pass the trespassing bill.
"I know there's tremendous support for this bill, it just got caught up in this political back-and-forth," Damoose said. "It's my hope the Senate will stop that process and just vote this bill through because these are very important pieces of infrastructure and we have to do everything we can to protect them."
Gleason said getting the trespassing bill passed by the end of the year is one of the MBA’s top priorities.
“I have spent three decades working in the legislative process, and this is a classic example of how bad bills get passed, since they can’t stand on their own merit. We need Senate Republicans to remain focused on legislation to ensure the safety of motorists using our bridges; passing House Bill 5315 without linking it to bad legislation is a great way to do so,” concluded Gleason.
The Senate is expected to return to session on Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.