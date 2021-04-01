TRAVERSE CITY — Maura Brennan’s interest in clean energy and power conservation could serve her well on the Traverse City Light & Power board as the utility works on its own goals for both.
She’ll start a five-year term on April 5 after City commissioners unanimously agreed to appoint her at a recent meeting. The seasoned attorney will fill the spot Pat McGuire leaves after he opted not to seek reappointment.
Brennan acknowledged she has no energy sector experience, having learned what she knows from her climate change activism, she said — she founded and co-chairs the Grand Traverse Area Citizens Climate Lobby, according to her letter of interest, and said she formerly penned a blog on sustainability.
But the city-owned utility board has lots of talented people, and Brennan is looking forward to learning from them, she said.
“I have long been interested in sustainability and I think it’s a really exciting time right now with a lot of possibilities in the energy sector, and when I heard that there was an opening, I thought it would be a great opportunity to serve and it would be interesting,” she said.
Brennan, herself an early subscriber to the utility’s green rate, said she wants to have a hand in those changes and in offering more energy efficiency options to customers. She also wants to help the utility see through its renewable energy goal — 100 percent by 2040.
The Traverse City resident has her own private law practice and focuses on family law and child protection work, she said. Her 25-year-plus law career included work on “a bit of everything,” like employment and personal injury law.
McGuire said he opted not to seek a third term in large part because he has other plans for his retirement — his time on the board started in November 2011, city documents show.
Those plans include traveling more with his wife and spending more time in warmer locales during winter. Board obligations held him back from that.
He’s proud of the work TCL&P did in shoring up its grid reliability, including some major substation and transmission projects. McGuire also touted the minimum cash requirement the board adopted during his service. Much of the utility’s power distribution system isn’t insured, so that cash would be crucial in reacting to a natural disaster or other emergency that damages the grid.
“It’s not like we can just say, well, we’re going to close down for a month or something like that while we get that fixed, it’s typically got to be fixed as soon as possible,” he said.
A three-person ad hoc committee chaired by Mayor Jim Carruthers picked Brennan after interviewing her and two other applicants, documents show. They were John Murray, an information technology professional who once served on Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s board, and Merek Roman, an engineer with experience in drilling and some energy market data analysis, according to their respective resumes.
