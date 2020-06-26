TRAVERSE CITY — Triathletes hoping to swim, bike and run across Traverse City and beyond will have to wait until next year.
The Traverse City Ironman 70.3, originally set for Aug. 30, is postponed until 2021, according to a release from Traverse City Tourism, the organization hosting the event.
State-imposed limits on gatherings and social distancing guidelines aren't compatible with the number of people the event would bring to Traverse City — 2,500 athletes and many more spectators, according to the release.
This year's triathlon would've been the second in the city, the release states. The race has been pushed back to a tentative date of Aug. 29, 2021.
The Ironman Group separately announced that anyone who registered for this year's event will get an email with more details.
