TRAVERSE CITY — One of Traverse City's leaders will step down from office two years early.
Commissioner Roger Putman will resign on Nov. 8, according to a release from the city. He cited ongoing and mounting health issues in a letter to city Clerk Benjamin Marentette. Putman wrote he plans to keep serving as circumstances allow.
"While I regret having to make this decision, I feel it is necessary and important to ensure Traverse City electors have appropriate notice to consider qualified candidates for the remaining two-year term and allow me, with the support of my family and friends, to tackle the related health issues that have led to this most difficult decision," Putman wrote.
He said he would let this letter and the city announcement speak for themselves and declined further comment.
During his time on the city commission, Putman served on the planning commission and the Traverse City Housing Commission, as previously reported.
The city appointed Putman in October 2018 to fill a seat former Commissioner Brian Haas left when he resigned mid-term. Voters picked him for a full term in 2019 in a six-way race for three seats.
Voters will again choose who gets the spot on the commission, as the filing deadline for candidates is 4 P.M. July 20, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said in a release. Whoever runs this year will be vying for a total of four seats — five including the mayor's spot.
