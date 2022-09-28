TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Camps & Services dropped its plans to host events like weddings and others at a former Boy Scouts Camp in East Bay Township, opting to close it altogether.
Matt McDonough, Rotary Camps & Services' executive director, said in an email the organization withdrew its application for a planned use development for Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center, known as GO-REC.
In a subsequent email, he said the nonprofit believed it could operate the camp profitably under the conditions township planning commissioners agreed to when they recommended approving the plans by a 6-1 vote in March.
"However, at the September 12th Township Board meeting it became clear that the Township Board was moving in a direction of approving a very pared down version of the application that was approved by the Planning Commission and one that would not have allowed Rotary Camps and Services to operate GO-REC in a financially sustainable manner," he said in the email.
Township trustees discussed barring alcohol at events, not allowing amplified music and other possible restrictions at the Sept. 12 meeting, as previously reported.
Events should continue at GO-REC for the short-term but the camp on Rennie Lake will remain closed to day uses, and is expected to close for good after Nov. 30, when its contractual obligations expire.
The nonprofit that holds land as an arm of the Rotary Club of Traverse City sought to host up to 20 large events, plus 50 events up to 100 people and an unlimited number — say, outdoor skills classes — of up to 30, as previously reported.
East Bay Township previously notified the nonprofit that overnight events were allowed by precedent, but day uses were not. So along with reopening the 500-acre property's trails and other features, the nonprofit sought to add events as a way to cover camp expenses.
Neighbors, lakeshore owners and other township residents pushed back over concerns that the events would be too noisy, bring too much traffic and cause other negative impacts that zoning rules would forbid. They made their objections known during hours of public comments across several meetings.
Rotary Camps & Services sought to show noise levels wouldn't be bothersome but township trustees largely agreed they were cause for closer scrutiny.
Claire Karner, East Bay Township's planning and zoning administrator, said McDonough withdrew by email on Tuesday a planned unit development application for GO-REC. Trustees had been set to discuss it at their Oct. 10 meeting, including some revised findings of fact that reflected their concerns about noise and other issues.
The nonprofit has no plans for the property and will consider them soon, McDonough said.
Check Record-Eagle.com for further updates on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.