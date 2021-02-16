TRAVERSE CITY — Replacing the Union Street Dam with FishPass, a structure aimed at researching new techniques for letting desired fish through while keeping invasive species out, would violate the city charter unless the public gets to vote.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said Tuesday he doesn't believe the structure could be considered a parkland use. That would fall foul of a city charter section requiring all city parkland to be dedicated solely to parkland uses unless the public votes otherwise.
"Now you can argue, and I think it's true, that managing the fish in the water in a park, including passing fish up- and downstream is a park purpose, but this is a laboratory which is primarily designed and primarily advertised as being for developing and researching fish-sorting and passing technology," he said.
By that same token, the project also would violate another, similar city charter section that also requires a public vote to dispose of city parkland, Power said.
City resident Rick Buckhalter's legal challenge claiming the project can't go forward without a public vote, and three-fifths approval, is "very likely" to succeed, Power said. He kept in place an injunction on building the project he first made on Jan. 15.
That's when he called a hearing after learning that two black willows in Union Street Dam Park had been marked, possibly to be cut. That left Power feeling misled after Great Lakes Fishery Commission Project Lead Dan Zielinski and Frank Dituri, the Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team leader, indicated in a Dec. 9 hearing that both trees would be spared.
The two massive willows sit on the south riverbank between the dam and Union Street Bridge.
Which trees would be cut or not doesn't get to the legal issues at hand, but Power reversed his decision from Dec. 9 to reject an injunction on the project. That's because he no longer was sure he had adequate or accurate information to determine whether Buckhalter's challenge would succeed on the merits.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht previously said the city never intended to mislead the court and any confusion over the fate of the two trees was because the process to determine which will stay or go hadn't been completed as of Jan. 15 — the two willows will stay.
That injunction will stay at least until a trial set in May, or until the city has an election, Power said.
