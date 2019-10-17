TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools and Superintendent Ann Cardon have agreed to part ways.
Cardon, who was on the job for just 78 days, agreed to a mutual separation with the TCAPS Board of Education. Board trustees authorized the agreement during a special meeting Thursday.
Details of the agreement were not readily available. Cardon was not at the meeting, but a statement from her was read expressing regret over her resignation.
Cardon's departure from the district follows a week of community upheaval and speculation that she was on her way out because of differences with several of board members, including President Sue Kelly.
Jim Pavelka was unanimously approved as interim superintendent of TCAPS.
