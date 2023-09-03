TRAVERSE CITY — Drivers on East Front Street and Grandview Parkway in Traverse City should start seeing construction crews along the road soon.
But these lane closures and other disruptions will seem minuscule compared to the major upheaval coming in March 2024, when the Michigan Department of Transportation starts rebuilding East Front Street between Garfield Avenue and Grandview Parkway.
That’s the first phase of what MDOT spokesman James Lake said is a $24.7-million project to rebuild the thoroughfare and reconfigure parts of it.
The second phase, set to start mid-July 2024, will rebuild the parkway from East Front Street to just west of Division Street. Along with repaving, the work will include adding turn lanes, stormwater system improvements, new pedestrian crossings and reworking the East Front and Grandview Parkway intersection to be more pedestrian-friendly.
Starting on Sept. 11, contractor Elmer’s Crane and Dozer will start making needed changes for the Phase One detour, Lake said.
That will include installing a temporary traffic signal where Railroad Avenue meets East Front Street and adding pavement so Railroad Avenue connects directly to Grandview Parkway. They’ll also widen the turn radius at the Railroad Avenue and Eighth Street intersection, as well as install a temporary sidewalk ramp there.
In addition, crews will install a temporary traffic signal at East Front Street and Milliken Drive to move traffic during that first phase, Lake said.
On Grandview Parkway at Division Street, crews will remove some of the center median to help move traffic during the second phase.
Work that includes installing advanced warning and detour signs should conclude by mid-November, and those signs and temporary traffic signals will stay wrapped until work begins.
Eastbound traffic will detour along one lane of East Front Street to Peninsula Drive, then Eastern Avenue and Milliken Drive to rejoin East Front Street, maps show. Westbound traffic will turn off Munson Avenue onto Eighth Street to Railroad Avenue, then to Grandview Parkway.
Completely closing part of East Front during reconstruction is necessary in large part because Traverse City has underground utility work to do there, Lake said.
“So it’s a trade-off between keeping it open partially and having a longer overall duration of construction, versus a shorter duration but more difficulty in accessing properties,” he said.
Homes and businesses along East Front will mostly still be reachable by alley, although there are a few that will require some more planning work, Lake said.
While MDOT planned detours to keep traffic flowing, drivers should still expect delays during peak hours once construction starts in March, Lake said. Those who can avoid driving that way, should.
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis, who lives not far from the first phase of construction, said it’ll be a disruption for many – regardless of where they live.
But that’s the way roadwork goes.
“Everyone just be patient with each other,” he said, “this will get itself worked through and I think, at the end of the day, I know we’ll all be glad when it’s done.”
