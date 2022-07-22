BELLAIRE — A car crash killed a 9-year-old boy and left his mom and two siblings with serious injuries.
Barbara Schwierking, 33, she lost control of a 2003 GMC Envoy driving southbound on North Lakes Road on July 21 at 7:50 p.m., according to officials from the Antrim County Sheriff's Office.
Reports said the SUV crossed the centerline and rolled.
Schwierking was thrown from her car, before it landed on top of her, and first responders from Bellaire Fire and Rescue used Jaws of Life to rescue her.
Noah Lantzer, 9, was sitting in the backseat. He was transported to Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said his brothers, Cohnor Lynch, 14, and Jagger Lantzer, 6, both sat in the backseat. They were transported to Munson Medical Center, and sustained serious, but unknown, injuries at this point.
Schwierking was airlifted to Munson Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries from the accident, according to the Antrim County Sheriff Daniel S. Bean.
The current status of Schwierking, Jagger and Lynch's injuries are unknown as of July 22.
Bellaire Fire and Rescue, Township Ambulance Authority and Michigan State Police accident reconstruction assisted the Antrim County Sheriff's Office.
According to investigators, Schwierking and all three boys were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Deputies determined alcohol as a factor in the crash.
