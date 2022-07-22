Weather Alert

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Grand Traverse Bay... Nearshore and open waters of Lake Michigan from Point Betsie to Grand Traverse Light MI... At 850 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northport to 18 nm east of Cana Island Light, moving east at 35 knots. Locations impacted include... Old Mission Lighthouse, Suttons Bay, Sleeping Bear Point, Northport, Leland, Glen Arbor, Pyramid Point, South Manitou Island, Elk Rapids and North Manitou Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&