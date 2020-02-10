TRAVERSE CITY — A bowling outing turned violent after a couple got into a heated argument, investigators say.
The Friday incident began around 9:50 p.m. in Garfield Township, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
The couple, both 26-year-olds, were out at Lucky Jack’s Bowling Center when the boyfriend became angry with his girlfriend for posting pictures on social media, Giddis said.
The argument continued in the couple’s car in the parking lot, he added, where several witnesses saw the fight and called the police.
Giddis said the girlfriend insisted the “entire argument was ‘stupid’” and only consisted of shouting. But deputies noted dried blood under her nose and a rip in her jacket, he said, and witnesses contested her story.
The 26-year-old boyfriend was arrested and taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The report will head to Grand Traverse County prosecutors for review and potential charges.
