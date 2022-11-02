TRAVERSE CITY — A sitting Republican lawmaker will face a political newcomer as both run to represent a largely redrawn 105th state House of Representatives district.
State Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, is seeking his second term after voters chose him in 2020. First-time candidate Adam Wojdan of Grayling is challenging him.
Messages for Borton weren’t returned as of Friday, but he told the Record-Eagle ahead of the August primary what he hoped to accomplish in a second term. He said he still wanted to protect the northern Michigan way of life, the same reason he ran before.
Borton, 64, spoke around the time Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved a state budget giving millions for infrastructure projects around his district, including $3.5 million to Gaylord to extend its sewer system. At the time, he said he wanted to bring more money into the 105th for infrastructure projects, from bridges to broadband networks.
“Broadband in northern Michigan is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity just like any other utility,” he said. “It obviously needs to be treated as such as far as the importance behind it.”
Local road funding was also a focus for Borton as vice chair of a House transportation infrastructure committee, he said previously. He said he wanted to find more money, and a reliable stream of it, instead of the “feast-and-famine” local road commissions currently face.
Borton also previously said he also wants to see managed growth in the district. He worked to bring in companies to create jobs there, and as a lawmaker, wanted to help create the conditions that convince companies to relocate. He pointed to locales like Lake City.
“I know Lake City doesn’t want to be Traverse City ever, but there’s ways that we can make Lake City the best city, the best Lake City that it can be,” he said.
Borton signed a letter asking then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of the 2020 election results after constituents voiced concerns about the election, he said — Pence later said he didn’t have the authority to reject election results, the Associated Press reported. Borton said he didn’t have any proof of fraud.
“There’s people out there that have looked into it, I respect their judgement, so I don’t know what the answer is,” he said previously.
Wojdan said he’s running for the first time because, cliche as it may sound, he believes he’s a normal person who wants to show people that politics isn’t just for people with big names or big money.
“It should be something that just us average people can do,” he said. “I want to show, hey, us average people can make a difference and make a change in our daily lives.”
Wojdan said he wants to improve education in the district so future generations have the best opportunities possible, and ensure schools are getting everything from Lansing that they can. He wants to reduce the emphasis on test scores, saying they shouldn’t be the way a student’s success is judged.
Businesses should see the district as a great place to move, Wojdan said. Those that do would bring in jobs and revitalize the area. He wants to find out what kind of incentives he could offer to encourage them to do so, like land or tax perks.
Healthcare’s astronomical costs are something Wojdan also wants to rein in, he said. He wants to find out what ideas other lawmakers have to do the same.
“I would like to be able to go down and see how we can address this, who I can get to help to address this to make it more affordable for this area,” he said. “Because people here are hard workers, they should not have to worry about having to go to get basic medical care just because of insurance.”
As to Wojdan’s age, 27, he agreed that some think he’s “rather young.” But he has a lot to give and a lot to fight for because he wants to have a better future for the area since he’ll be there for years to come, he said.
The 105th District will include all of Crawford, Missaukee, Otsego and Roscommon counties, plus parts of Antrim, Kalkaska and Oscoda counties, maps show.
