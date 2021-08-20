WILLIAMSBURG — Volunteers at an increasingly popular natural area beach reportedly continue to pick up large amounts of trash and illicit fire remnants for a second consecutive summer.
Both government and conservation officials want park users to respect the rules at Maple Bay Park and Natural Area, which are different than other popular national, state and local parks in the region.
That’s because they’ve continuously found evidence of beachgoers building non-permitted bonfires and overnight camping at the Grand Traverse County park; many are leaving behind goodly amounts of litter and even unused supplies.
Both bonfires and overnight camping are not allowed at the county park.
Officials said those activities damage both the beach and adjacent forest habitats at the 450-acre park and natural area that straddles both sides of U.S. 31, and was forever protected through a partnership with nonprofit Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
“You are supposed to pack in and pack out if you go to the beach for a picnic,” said Kristine Erickson, the county’s parks and recreation director.
The park features more than 2,500 feet of shoreline along East Grand Traverse Bay, along with dunes, upland forests and specially designated dune swale complexes. The latter are unique habitats that include parallel wetland swales and dunes found in coastal embayments exclusively in the Upper Great Lakes.
Environmental experts said the increasing ruckus at Maple Bay’s beach is damaging that sensitive and distinctive dune swale habitat.
“We’ve got some long-standing volunteers working there, picking up litter on the beach,” said Steve Lagerquist, conservancy land steward. “Occasionally somebody would start a fire, pulling wood out of the woods area.
“In the last year and a half, they’ve been contacting us, telling us these incidents are increasing tremendously.”
Lagerquist said volunteers have found where visitors camped overnight, and dug out deep fire pits, moving around large amounts of beach sand. They’ve also found evidence where people walked across the delicate dune ridges and dragged large pieces of fallen wood back out to the beach, he said.
That damaged both federally protected Pitcher’s thistle and state-protected Lake Huron tansy plants, which are listed as threatened by federal and state regulators, respectively. As with the dune swale complexes, these protected plant species are unique to the Upper Great Lakes and integral to the health of shoreline dune habitats.
Plus, Lagerquist said that woody debris being dragged across the dunes provides needed habitat for both invertebrate and other animals within the forest.
“So taking it out of the woods is harmful and dragging it across the back dunes is harmful,” he said, explaining how it adds further challenges to maintaining the site’s biological diversity.
“These kind of activities are just hard on the ecosystem down there,” Lagerquist said.
Erickson said not only are fires not allowed at Maple Bay, the county park closes as sunset. Those causing the most damage are showing a “high disregard” for the natural area meant to balance public access and land protection, she said.
“People come late at night and they party,” Erickson said.
Statistics show the use of public parks both in Michigan and nationwide are up since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
That means people are gaining the health and quality of life benefits of public parks, Erickson said, but it also means more rule-breakers are showing up too.
“It’s not fair to the people who are respectful. It’s not fair to the environment. And it’s not fair to the taxpayers who support it,” she said.
Parks officials even had to replace the life ring kept at the beach three times because bathers are taking the important beach safety tool to use as a beach toy. “That is alarming,” Erickson said.
Lagerquist confirmed the worst incident so far happened six weeks ago when volunteers reportedly found evidence of a large party — broken glass bottles, food wrapper litter, uneaten food like hotdog buns and such, and a recyclables bin filled with beer cans dragged down from the parking lot but left behind at the beach.
“Kudos to the volunteers who keep it clean,” he said. “The volume of litter is the big rub.”
Beachgoers Jana Hassett of Williamsburg and her adult daughter Megan Wolf of Traverse City said they frequently visit the park at Maple Bay, one of their longtime favorite spots. They agreed activity is up at the park, and so is rule-breaking.
The two brought Wolf’s children — Aiden, 10, and Cameron, 6 — to the beach under Monday’s sunny, warm skies. They found smoldering evidence of an illicit beach fire from the night before.
“There was smoke coming off it. Somebody threw a cigarette in it and it reignited a bit,” Hassett said. “So we put wet sand on it to help put it out.”
Wolf said she appreciates more people are enjoying the park, but wished they’d do so in a way that preserves the place for others, too.
Erickson said park officials installed more signs to emphasize fires and camping are not allowed, as well as arranged with Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies to increase their patrols of the county park.
“That property is being watched every day,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Maple Bay volunteers will continue to pick up, a duty they signed up for years ago.
“They did it because they love the place, but now it’s become work for them,” Lagerquist said.
Maple Bay Park and Natural Area can be found at 10849 U.S. 31 North in Williamsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.