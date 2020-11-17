BELLAIRE — As their cases slowly advance in state and federal courtrooms, a handful of the 15 men accused of plotting to kidnap and execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have new hope for release — at least, temporarily.
Two of the eight men charged in-state, 26-year-old Joseph Morrison and 21-year-old Paul Bellar, saw their bonds significantly cut in 12th District Court on Friday. Both are charged in Jackson County.
The other four — Shawn Fix, William Null, Michael Null and Eric Molitor — face charges in Antrim County’s 86th District Court.
Another man, Wisconsin resident Brian Higgins, awaits extradition to the northern Michigan county. An extradition hearing will be held in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Six others accused of playing larger roles in the plot have been charged in federal court. The plots included an initial plan to attack the state Capitol — and use it as a base for conducting televised political executions, according to a Detroit Free Press report — evolved into a bigger focus on Whitmer and other key political figures. Court documents reveal training, equipment preparations and surveillance of the Democratic governor’s northern Michigan cottage, from which the men are accused of planning to kidnap her, according to court records. From there, they aimed to whisk her off to Wisconsin and hold some sort of “mock trial” that would see the governor “convicted” of treason and executed, according to court documents.
A joint investigation between the FBI and Michigan State Police tracked and eventually dismantled the plot, with heavy use of undercover agents and informants, according to a court affidavit.
The 14 since have seen high bonds — but the cut to Morrison and Bellar’s may be a ray of hope to fellow defendants.
Morrison saw a drop to $150,000, which falls closer in line with others charged in-state than his initial bond of $10 million, according to an Associated Press report.
Morrison is charged with threat of terrorism, a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison; gang membership; providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm possession. He has been described as a partial commander of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group linked to the efforts, and is accused of allowing the group to use his property for training and gathering.
He has since been released on the condition he wear a GPS tether.
Co-defendant Bellar’s bond was also slashed, now at $75,000 cash/surety. He has since made bond and released as well, AP reported. It was set at $500,000 during an early October arraignment on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and felony firearm possession.
No similar requests have been made in Antrim County’s cases, according to Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi. That list includes $250,000 cash/surety bonds for Shawn Fix and Michael and William Null; and $250,000/10 percent for Eric Molitor.
Fix has since made bond and released, according to a staffer with the office of his attorney.
Another co-defendant, Pete Musico, had his bond reduced from $10 million to $100,000, which he posted for release on Oct. 30.
Attorneys Tom Siver and Nichole Poor-Sanchez, representing the Null brothers and Fix, respectively, did not return calls for comment Monday.
Fix, the Nulls and Molitor return to court on Dec. 16, records show. A probable cause conference is set for Dec. 2.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
