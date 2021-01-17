BELLAIRE — In line with his co-defendants, a Michigan man accused aiding a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and sow chaos throughout the nation has seen his bond reduced by a local judge.
Eric Molitor, of Cadillac, is one of 15 charged or awaiting charges in state and federal court after the Federal Bureau of Investigations interdicted the plan, according to court documents.
He faces charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Molitor, alongside Michael and William Null, were among the first to be arraigned in Antrim County on charges linked to the plot in early October. Soon after, co-defendant Shawn Fix was arraigned on identical charges in the same virtual courtroom, before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka. The Null brothers also face charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearm possession.
A fifth man who will face charges in Antrim County, Brian Higgins, awaits extradition from Wisconsin.
A hearing on the matter last month first granted, then stalled, the slow-going process.
Molitor’s attorney filed the bond reduction motion on Jan. 4, according to 86th District Court records.
The hearing came Wednesday, and ended with more lenient conditions — an initial $250,000, 10-percent bond issued in October was slashed, and Molitor was issued a $100,000 10-percent bond.
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi declined to comment on the ongoing case.
He did confirm, however, that Molitor met the $10,000 up-front required and was released Thursday.
It’s not the first reduction Stepka has granted in the sibling cases — the Null brothers saw their own bonds slashed in late 2020, following similar adjustments for co-defendants charged in Jackson County.
In Antrim, the Nulls and Fix have since bonded out, though their release came with substantial restrictions — each must follow a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, wear an electronic monitoring device at all times and is forbidden from communicating via the internet or having any contact with government officials beyond the courts, 86th District Court records show.
Molitor will be subject to the same conditions, according to court records.
Three downstate co-defendants have seen similar reductions, and two have been released.
Molitor’s release means none of the men charged in Antrim County remain jailed.
The men are accused of playing a role in months-long plotting process that included an initial plan to attack the state Capitol.
Several of those charged locally are accused of aiding in training, equipment preparations and surveillance of the Democratic governor’s northern Michigan cottage, from which a group of men are accused of planning to kidnap her, according to court records.
From there, they aimed to whisk her off to Wisconsin and hold some sort of “mock trial” that would see the governor “convicted” of treason and executed, according to court documents.
Molitor’s attorney, Cadillac-based William Barnett, did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.
Molitor next appears in court for a rescheduled preliminary exam, now set for Feb. 17 and if necessary, into Feb. 18. Fix and both of the Nulls are set to appear alongside him.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.