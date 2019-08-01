TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s courthouses were evacuated in the wake of a bomb threat.
The evacuation occurred at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Government building workers gathered on the sidewalks around the block chattering nervously. One mentioned she wasn’t allowed to even turn off her computer, but declined to give her name.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department personnel and courthouses security responded to the scene, but several officers declined comment.
