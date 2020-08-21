From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Underground utility work is to blame for a water main break in Garfield Township behind a boil-water advisory for a few neighborhoods, which remains in place.
DTE Energy employees were installing gas lines on Birmley Road west of Garfield Road when they struck a water main at noon Thursday, causing depressurization that made the water supply vulnerable to contamination, according to a Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works release.
Residents of Birmley Estates, Ashland Park, Traditions and Northern Star Drive just north of Birmley Road should not drink tap water without boiling it for a full minute and letting it cool. Boiled or bottled water should be used for ice-making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. The advisory is in effect for at least 48 hours, and until sampling shows the water is safe to drink, according to the release. Those impacted will be notified when the water is safe to drink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.