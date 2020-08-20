TRAVERSE CITY — A water main break prompted the Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works to issue a boil-water advisory.
Residents of Brimley Estates, Ashland Park, Traditions and a small part of Northern Star Drive should follow the advisory until 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
That means bringing tap water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute before drinking it, using it to prepare or cook food, or for brushing teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Don’t use water from appliances connected to the water line, like refrigerators. Be sure to scrub hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds if washing them with tap water.
The advisory comes after a water main break Thursday on Birmley Road just east of Garfield Road, according to a release. Service was expected to be restored by Thursday evening, with the advisory to continue for 48 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.