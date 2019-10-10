TRAVERSE CITY — Water is back on for a swath of Traverse City's northwest corner, but a boil-water advisory is in effect until at least Friday.
The city in a release advises any water customers on M-22 from M-72 to Cherry Bend Road boil their water for at least 1 minute before consumption. That comes after a contractor working for DTE hit the water system near where M-22 meets M-72 at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, knocking out water in the vicinity.
City crews were able to restore water service in less than five hours, but the loss of pressure prompted the boil-water advisory, the release states. The recommendation stands until laboratory test results are received — possibly Friday afternoon.
