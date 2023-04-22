TRAVERSE CITY — The body of a 32-year-old Traverse City man was pulled from the water near the mouth of the Boardman River after an apparent drowning, law enforcement officials said.
The man was found at about 11 a.m. Saturday after being located by the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department dive team, according to Sgt. Ryan Taylor of the Traverse City Police Department.
The search for the man started Friday after a witness called 911 at about 9 p.m. to say they heard a splash and saw a body under the water near the North Union Street bridge heading downstream, Taylor said.
The Traverse City Fire Department and sheriff’s department immediately attempted rescue efforts, but were unsuccessful. The search was canceled after about an hour because it was too dark, Taylor said.
The search was resumed at about 8 a.m. Saturday and, several hours later, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Department dive team found the body, Taylor said.
Taylor said it is not known how the man ended up in the river, but there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
