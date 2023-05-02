MANISTEE — A missing fisherman from Gladwin drowned in the Manistee River, according to authorities.
The Manistee County Sheriff Department reported Tuesday that the man's body was found about .5 mile from his boat, anchored near Tippy Dam.
"At this time, we believe this incident is an accidental drowning and we have no reason to believe there is any foul play involved," read a statement from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
The search for the missing 49-year-old started Monday after 4:55 p.m. when witnesses saw the man fishing from his boat, but noticed the boat was empty a short time later.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and Manistee City Police Sheriff’s Dive Team members searched the area, but were unable to find him before nightfall amid worsening weather. The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management.
The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.