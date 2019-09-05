TRAVERSE CITY — Passersby called police Thursday morning after discovering a man on a church bench wasn’t resting, but dead.
The 26-year-old man was discovered just before 7 a.m., according to Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien, on a small stone slab bench just feet from the heavy wooden doors of Grace Episcopal Church on Washington Street.
The man is thought to be homeless and has lived in the area for a while.
O’Brien said the scene, which wrapped up around 9:45 a.m., showed no signs of drugs or physical trauma.
“We don’t know, it’s not scientific, but he has a history of alcoholism,” he said. “We think it’s possibly alcohol-related.”
Police will release the man’s name once next-of-kin have been notified. O’Brien said an autopsy is likely.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.