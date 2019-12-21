HONOR — The family of a missing Southfield woman believes a body found near the cabin from which she disappeared is hers.
A social media post from an account supporting the search for Adrienne Quintal read the search for her was over after nine-and-a-half weeks.
“Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending,” the post reads.
Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa said Quintal’s family called at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report a body had been found. It was in a flooded area within her family’s property near Honor. Rosa, a medical examiner and sheriff’s detectives recovered the body.
There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, Rosa said. A medical examiner will work to positively identify the body and determine a cause of death.
Rosa said Quintal’s family believes the body is hers, and he’s hopeful they’re right.
“We’re hopeful that it’s Quintal so that we can close out our case and we can bring closure to the family, finally,” he said. “It’s been a long road for them, and they’ve been sticking with it and being positive and trying to be on the positive end of things.”
Quintal, 47, went missing Oct. 17, the day she called a friend and told them she had a shootout with two men at her family cabin near Honor, as previously reported. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived after the friend called 911 found her vehicle, purse, cellphone and gun, but no sign of Quintal nor any blood. A massive search earlier in December with tracking and cadaver dogs found her scent, but not her.
Land around the cabin is swampy and in parts almost impassable, making it very difficult to search, Rosa said. The body was located within the vicinity of where searchers looked before.
Rosa said the search for Quintal is suspended until the body can be identified. That could be as soon as Sunday.
