MAPLE CITY — A Leelanau County resident who saw drag marks in the snow near Kasson Center Road expected to find a deer someone had shot or trash bag someone had pitched, county Sheriff Mike Borkovich said.
Instead, they found the body of a woman believed to be older than 50 that had been dragged over a hill and left in a ravine, and his deputies along with the Michigan State Police are investigating a suspected homicide.
"In this particular case, someone tried to dispose of or hide a body, so that said, we are classifying it as a homicide," he said.
The driver called 911 at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Borkovich said. Deputies responded shortly after, and analyzed the scene with the help of Michigan State Police. Cedar Area Fire and Rescue assisted as well.
The woman's body showed signs of serious trauma, Borkovich said.
She was taken to Munson Medical Center at around 6:30 p.m., Borkovich said. An autopsy is set for Thursday and he expects to release her identity that day.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said the cold, snowy weather both hindered and helped investigators as they searched for evidence nearby.
Anyone with any information can call the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office at 231-256-8800, Borkovich said. He added that he wants whoever did this to come forward.
"I'd like them to come forward, because we will find out who it is," he said.
Borkovich declined to say if the body was that of Adrienne Quintal — the 47-year-old Southfield woman went missing Oct. 17 after she told a friend she'd been in a shoot-out at her family cabin near Honor.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said he doesn't believe it's Quintal but wouldn't know for sure until the autopsy's complete.
