Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
— Dylan Thomas, 1947
TRAVERSE CITY — Bob Giles, legendary newspaper editor, raconteur and consummate gentleman, did not go gentle into that good night. Ninety years old and fighting a particularly virulent form of cancer, he maintained a curiosity and zest for life that drove him until the light died Monday morning just as the sun was rising.
“He didn’t want to vacate the premises,” said his daughter, Megan Giles Cooney. “He really enjoyed life.”
Just three weeks ago, Jennifer Gerling, a friend who picked Giles up every week to drive him to lunch or some other destination, told him that she and her friend, Anne Stanton, the executive director of the National Writers Series, loved to walk their dogs at Hickory Meadows on the city’s west side.
“He said, ‘Boy, I’d really like to see that; I’ve never been there,’ ” Gerling said. “So I took him over there. It was a beautiful night and he just loved it. I said, ‘If you were feeling better, we’d hike it tonight.’ He never stopped living life and wanting to learn.”
Giles, who helmed The Detroit News and the Akron Beacon-Journal when the two newspapers won coveted Pulitzer Prizes, died at Munson Hospice House after a battle with metastatic melanoma.
A widower, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, psychologist Dr. Nancy Giles, in July 2021.
Their daughter and sons, David and Robert, said their father remained lucid and fully engaged as a member of the boards of directors of the National Writers Series, the Traverse City Symphony Orchestra and the Record-Eagle Editorial Board until shortly before he died. Distressed by the collapse and consolidation of so many newspapers, David said, his father was particularly committed to community journalism, asking that a scholarship that was being endowed in his honor at the University of Kansas’ William Allen White School of Journalism be awarded to a student who was focused on local journalism.
“He was very upfront with the editorial board about his medical challenges, but it was rare that he missed a meeting,” said Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “He was very engaged in the whole scope of the community. . . . He’s a great man, and he had this quiet confidence that inspired people to want to do the right thing.”
Bill Ketter, senior vice president of news for CNHI, the Record-Eagle’s parent company, said that even though Giles lived through dizzying changes in technology – “from typewriters to TikTok” – he recognized that there was a large audience for new digital-news platforms and was upbeat about the future of journalism.
“He was upset about closures and the thinning of newspapers . . . but he was always optimistic that the core purpose of journalism – that it should give people what they wanted, needed and valued – would continue,” Ketter said. “That was the beauty of Bob. He believed in the core value of journalism and its importance to democracy.”
Giles was the editor and publisher of The Detroit News when the paper won a Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting in 1994 for its coverage of spending abuses at Michigan’s House Fiscal Agency. He also was the managing editor of the Beacon-Journal in 1971 when the paper won a Pulitzer for spot news reporting for its coverage of the shooting deaths of five Kent State University students and the wounding of nine other students by Ohio National Guardsmen during a campus protest over the Vietnam War.
Giles’ newspaper career spanned four decades, beginning at the Beacon-Journal in 1958. He also was the executive editor of the Democrat & Chronicle and the Times-Union in Rochester, N.Y., after which he served as editor and publisher of The Detroit News until 1997. While at the News, he wrote the book “Newsroom Management: A Guide to Theory and Practice.”
Following his sterling newspaper career, Giles was a senior vice president at the Freedom Forum, after which he was appointed, in 2000, to the prestigious post of curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. He left the foundation in 2011 and he and Nancy moved to northern Michigan in 2013, settling into the Northport home they owned for 36 years.
The Gileses later moved into a condominium at the Grand Traverse Commons, where they met Lowell (Jep) Gruman, a managing partner at Boomerang Catapult, a local venture capital firm. Bob Giles and Gruman soon became fast friends, bonding over their love of sports, in particular Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
“We had a terrific personal relationship,” Gruman said. “All the way to the end, we laughed and had a great old time. He had a natural breadth of curiosity, from the Traverse City Symphony Orchestra to the National Writers Series. He had his finger on the pulse of the community in a way that few people do.”
Susan Cogswell, president of the orchestra’s board of directors, said that when Giles proposed that she take on the role of board president, she agreed only if Giles would serve as her vice president.
“He was always at my elbow when I needed support or good advice,” she said. “He was a gentleman – very thoughtful and always thinking of others. If you were his friend, you were a very, very fortunate person. You would want a thousand people like Bob Giles to be your friend.”
Even after his retirement, Giles continued to immerse himself in journalism, joining the Record-Eagle Editorial Board in 2016 and writing “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later,” a searing account of the Beacon-Journal’s coverage of the tragedy. Mission Point Press Publisher Doug Weaver, noting that the title is a wry reference to the lies and distortions that have permeated politics in the United States in recent years, described the book as “the highlight of my last two decades” as a book publisher.
Unfortunately, “When Truth Mattered” was published in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the National Writers Series was twice forced to postpone speaking events featuring Giles, and the pandemic derailed a promising book tour. Nevertheless, Giles plowed gamely ahead, stunning his friends by agreeing to an interview with an all-night radio station on the West Coast that began at 2 a.m. and ended four hours later.
“When I talked to him the next day, I said, ‘You must be tired,’ ” recalled Terry Knott, Giles’ financial adviser and friend. “He said, ‘No, it was great. I’d do it again.’ I think he’s probably the best storyteller I’ve ever met.”
Giles Cooney, Gerling and Stanton all noted that Giles was instrumental in advancing the careers of many female journalists.
They included Deb Price, a trailblazing lesbian columnist at The Detroit News who Giles assigned to write columns about gay rights in 1992. Gerling and Stanton said Giles was so beloved and respected that their local book group, the Front Porch Book Club, welcomed him as the lone male member.
“We’ll all miss him so much,” Gerling said. “He’s a great man, and he really had a joie de vivre. He had a love of life.”
Family members said they have not yet finalized plans for a memorial celebration. In lieu of flowers and to support journalism education, the family suggests that donations be made to the University of Kansas in support of the Giles Family Scholarship Fund.
Donations may be sent to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044, or online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow.
