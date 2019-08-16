OLD MISSION — Sailing is anything but smooth for plans to improve a boat launch in Old Mission Peninsula’s namesake village.
Peninsula Township trustees opted to wait on a $170,217 State Waterways grant to improve the boat launch and parking at Haserot Beach after a lively discussion at a recent meeting, township Supervisor Rob Manigold said. People packed the township hall to weigh in on the plans, some with fears that they could harm the popular swimming spot.
Now, previously foundered plans to put a boat launch at nearby Kelly Park could resurface, Manigold said. It wouldn’t solve all the parking issues at Haserot Beach but it would be a step in the right direction, he said.
“I think that’s the way my town board is looking right now, that that would be a more acceptable thing to do, to move it over there where we had originally planned it,” he said.
The Waterways Commission approved Peninsula Township’s grant application to improve the existing ramp and nearby parking, plus building another parking lot across Swaney Road, documents show. Peninsula Township would need to pony up a matching $170,217.
Township resident John Jacobs was upset enough about the plans to start Save Haserot Beach and push to protect his friends’ and neighbors’ favorite swimming spot — he doesn’t go much himself.
The beach already teems swimmers and cars lining nearby Swaney Road, Jacobs said. That creates a safety issue with beach-goers darting across the road, and expanding the boat launch could generate more traffic.
Adding a second lane to the boat launch could also mean more marine movement next to a swimming area, Jacobs said.
“To expand the boat launch so more boats and bigger boats are launching along swimmers also is a safety problem,” he said.
Manigold acknowledged the arrangement raises a safety question, and so too did Waterways Commission Grant Program Manager Paul Peterson.
Conceptual plans also mention steel sheet piling extending into the water on either side of the boat ramp. That had Jacobs concerned they could block the current keeping Haserot Beach sandy.
Manigold said designs in the grant application were just a placeholder, and that the actual design is up in the air.
Forming an actual design will take a lengthy process, including public input, Hodges said. Then, residents would have another chance to comment when two state departments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review the final plans.
It’s the latest chapter in a debate that started in 2012 over where boats should launch in Old Mission Bay. Manigold said previous plans to add a boat ramp to Kelly Park were scuttled over dredging cost concerns, plus residents’ requesting fixes to Haserot Beach’s boat ramp.
People can speak out Sept. 10 at the board of trustees’ public hearing on the issue, Manigold said.
Jacobs balked at the date and said seasonal residents may leave before then.
Manigold brushed off the complaint and said the township tries to keep everyone informed.
Manigold and Hodges both said they’re trying to find if the state Department of Natural Resources — the Waterways Commission’s parent agency — would allow grant funds to pay for a Kelly Park boat ramp.
Peterson said the grant is tied to a specific site and it’s likely the township would have to reapply if township officials change the location.
Those against the boat launch plans agreed the park needs a parking fix, Manigold said. Township officials are looking into how to address the issue, including possibly adding “No Parking” signs.
Debate over boat launch projects can be “emotionally charged”, Peterson said. People voice fears of what will happen to a lake when access is added or improved, and neighbors to launch sites may worry about impacts to their property.
Hodges said Haserot Beach is a unique situation, with both swimmers and boaters wanting their needs met. Now, township officials and residents must agree where boats can launch.
“It doesn’t matter to me where it goes, as long as that’s the consensus and support of where to put it,” she said. “So if we have to regroup, we’ll regroup.”
