GLEN ARBOR — A boat fire resulted in no human or animal injuries, but the structure was considered a total loss by firefighters.
On Saturday, Glen Lake Fire Department officials said they responded to a boat that had suddenly gone up in flames on Glen Lake.
At the time of the fire, there were five people on board and a dog, fire officials confirmed.
None of them were injured.
With the help of many passerby boaters, all of the people and the dog were successfully brought back to shore and firefighters said they were able to extinguish the blaze.
After the fire was put out, the boat stayed afloat so authorities could tow it back to where it came from.
Initial investigations show an engine malfunction as the cause of the fire.
