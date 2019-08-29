TRAVERSE CITY — A community conversation about the Boardman River watershed lured in more than 100 area residents.
Nonprofits Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited and The Brook Trout Coalition hosted a public meeting Wednesday evening at Traverse Area District Library in Traverse City. Panelists at the event talked about the many plans for the river stretching back through the city’s history, then took questions from the audience.
“We are at a turning point,” said Steve Largent, Grand Traverse Conservation District’s Boardman River program coordinator.
He said the Boardman River is being reborn now that three upstream dams have been removed. He advocated in favor of the development of a recreation plan for the river system, one that would balance ecological considerations and recreational uses such as kayaking, floating on tubes or fishing.
Christine Crissman, executive director of the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, said it’s keenly important to look at watershed-wide interactions.
“The water holds the priority and we need to balance everything else against that,” she said, adding how every decision made has an impact on something else.
Rick Buckhalter of Traverse City asked what can be done to better control the issue of river paddlers and floaters becoming a “flotilla of drunks,” similar to disorderly behavior on Torch Lake’s sandbar or other raucous river float routes.
Eric Clone, of Cedar, said the community should address that by choosing a conscientious company to offer livery services on the Boardman River that would operate ethically and with environmental conservation in mind.
Others in the crowd peppered the panelists — Largent, Crissman, river restoration ecologist Brett Fessell with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, and Mike Vickery of the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team — about fishery questions. Of particular interest was the coming FishPass at Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City.
Mike Delp of Interlochen, who said he also owns property along the Boardman River, said he’s concerned about steelhead and salmon getting through the FishPass and impacting upstream populations of brown and native brook trout.
Others also asked about invasive sea lamprey somehow getting past the FishPass, a dam and selective fish passage system that could let migrating fish up the Boardman River but intended to block invasive species.
Largent said that issue is the crux of a lot of anxiety across the community. What Great Lakes fishes are allowed to pass will likely be more controversial than the decision whether to take the dams out of the river in the first place, he said.
Scott Heintzelman, unit manager with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said officials don’t yet know how the FishPass will work.
“None of this is a done deal,” he said.
The project focused on river connectivity for fishes likely ended up on the Boardman River because the community already had an “incredible dam removal project” in the works, Heintzelman said.
Fessell said the only absolute known about the Union Street Dam is that it won’t be left the same, nor will it be completely removed. Leaving it alone is not achieving restoration but the river is “held hostage by sea lamprey,” he said.
Largent pointed out the dam also helps maintain about 9 feet of water level on upstream Boardman Lake and should it every be completely removed, contaminated sediments would be exposed along the lakeshore.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission and other project partners are designing the coming FishPass at Union Street Dam, which will be the site of a Thursday morning press conference with U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and other officials.
The senator is expected to discuss bipartisan legislation to renew and expand funding for the Great Lakes.
