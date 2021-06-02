TRAVERSE CITY — Draft plans to access and protect the Boardman River from pollution in the heart of Traverse City are rounding the bend.
But the Unified Lower Boardman River Plan needs more work, particularly more feedback on a document already informed by considerable public input, said Harry Burkholder, the city Downtown Development Authority’s chief operations officer. It’s the next step for a process the DDA and its 12-member Lower Boardman River Leadership Team subcommittee kicked off fall 2018.
He told planning commissioners as much at a presentation Tuesday. A “working draft” of the plan will be ready for another round of public input by late June. The DDA is planning more meetings, forums and other events, both in-person and online.
“We’re really making an effort to reach out to people who may not traditionally be involved in public planning processes,” he said.
That includes younger people, and the overall idea is to bring the meeting to them and not vice-versa, Burkholder said. He told Commissioner Anna Dituri that using the DDA’s social media presence is one possibility, as is reaching out to students.
Re-centering the Boardman River — also known as the Ottaway River — from Boardman Lake to its mouth on West Grand Traverse Bay is the main goal for a plan spurred by a lack of one, despite others that touched on possible future designs, Burkholder said. The subcommittee is looking at how to better treat a river on which downtown development largely turned its back, lined with surface parking or, in a few remaining spots, left untouched.
“We’re very much looking at the river as a central feature of the community and thinking about what’s best for the river,” he said.
The subcommittee penned 16 principles to guide its plans, Burkholder said. They cover specifics like favoring nature-based storm water management and barring any further hardening of the riverbank, to broader ones like, “Reflect the City’s commitment to the river as a public resource and asset to be passed to residents and visitors in perpetuity.”
They’re guiding plans for adding pedestrian pathways and also creating a buffer between development and the river’s edge — a topic of considerable debate among subcommittee members, Burkholder said.
“It’s a question I don’t think has been settled, to be honest,” he said.
Planning commissioners are working on a riparian buffer ordinance of their own, which no doubt will overlap with whatever buffer the river plan subcommittee puts forth, commission Chairman David Hassing said. He also noted the contradiction between access to the water’s edge and leaving a buffer along it.
Burkholder said he’s hoping the next round of public engagement can help the leadership team resolve the buffer issue.
One of the biggest items the public’s already raised through earlier outreach efforts are connectivity and access, Burkholder said. One desire was to be able to walk from the Boardman Lake all the way to the river mouth with few to no stops.
Another was to remove as much parking from the river’s edge as possible, he said.
Other city projects are related, including Fishpass, the high-tech fish passageway and weir planned to replace Union Street Dam and since held up by litigation, Burkholder said. Another, which cropped up after the process started, is working with the city on plans for a river wall between Union and Park streets that’s being undercut by high water, and on the foundation of which rests a 24-inch sewer main.
Among commissioners’ questions Tuesday was Heather Shaw’s on whether Great Lakes Capital’s plans for a building along the Boardman off West Front Street meets the plan’s ideals or not.
City Planner Shawn Winter said the development plans call for a setback from the river greater than the city requires, and a pathway that’s also set back.
They’re the same plans for which the Michigan Economic Development Corporation just agreed to lend $2.9 million in exchange for capping rents for 13 of the 91 apartments at rents people earning up to 80 percent area median income can afford, as previously reported.
Burkholder said the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team wants to hear feedback on the draft unified plan for the river through the summer, then will reconvene in the fall to complete the plan.
