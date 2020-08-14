TRAVERSE CITY — Stakes are in the ground where Elmer’s Crane and Dozer will start extending the Boardman Lake Trail in Traverse City but work is on hold for now.
Much of the route from 14th Street, where the trail currently ends, to Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center is on Michigan Department of Transportation property, said Chris Kushman, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails Planning and Management Director.
MDOT’s Office of Rail still needs to issue a permit, and city Manager Marty Colburn said he’s hoping to have that soon so construction can wrap in the fall.
“It’s been in the works for quite a while and ... truly, we’re biting at the bit to want to get going on that, but we’re waiting on the state’s permit,” he said.
MDOT could issue the permit in a week or two but needs to review the latest plans for the path, department north region spokesman James Lake said.
Traverse City and MDOT have been working on plans for the pathway since 2016, the alignment and other details of which have changed several times, Lake said. The city and MDOT Office of Rail agreed to a concept in December but plans the city submitted later needed some changes.
City Engineer Tim Lodge said he and a team working on the plans responded in mid-July to that request to clarify or add some details.
The trail is the first phase of a long-planned project to loop a trail that already stretches three-quarters of the way around Boardman Lake, from Medalie Park to the south, Hull Park to the northeast and 14th Street to the west.
Brian Beauchamp, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails outreach and program director, said it’s a significant step.
“This has been a community priority for 30 years, so to see it take another giant step towards completion is something we’re certainly proud of, but we’re really just proud to be in a community that supports outdoor recreation and nonmotorized transportation in such a meaningful way,” he said.
TART Trails worked with city, Garfield Township and Grand Traverse County projects to plan and fund the project, as previously reported.
City commissioners approved a $2,043,142 contract to build the first phase in May, as previously reported. MDOT granted $836,143 in federal Transportation Alternatives Program money for the project, and the city will recoup $1,047,225 through a brownfield plan once meant to build a new street near Lake Avenue, since shelved.
A second phase, connecting NMC’s University Center to Medalie Park and the trail’s southeast end, has an estimated $3,921,000 cost, Kushman said. That includes a boardwalk across Boardman Lake and bridges across two forks of the Boardman River.
That price includes some amenities like lake overlooks and water access points for the first phase, Kushman said. Federal grants paying for the first phase but not available for the second can’t be used for those extras, so they were moved.
Smaller add-ons like bike racks and benches are included in the first phase, Kushman said.
Lodge said the intent is to get bids for the second phase before year’s end, and possibly start construction as well.
“If we end up over the water, we could start construction perhaps during times when it’s colder but we don’t need to pour concrete or anything,” he said.
Estimates for the second phase don’t include a planned-for spur to Cass and South Airport roads, Kushman said. That’s on hold to ensure the main legs of the loop get finished, and project planners will have a better grasp on its feasibility once they have bids for the second phase.
More than $4 million in brownfield funds are earmarked for the entire project, and TART Trails raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the project to bolster $750,000 in state Department of Natural Resources and Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, as previously reported. Garfield Township agreed to put up more than $1 million, including $800,000 for a long-term maintenance trust fund.
TART Trails, the township and the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority agreed to put up more funds than originally planned after a first round of bids showed the total cost could be $2 million over previous estimates, as previously reported.
Costs for the first phase were higher than originally thought because of issues with routing the trail on sloped land alongside railroad tracks, Colburn said. That’ll require building retaining walls and dealing with drainage.
Work on the first phase could be done by November, Beauchamp said.
Colburn agreed that’s a major first step.
“We’re very excited to get the project moving,” he said. “I know that MDOT will complete their process but obviously it’s been in the works for a while and we really need it to be secured very soon so that we can get this project underway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.