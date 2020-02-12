TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City teen accused of homicide heads closer to trial.
Joshua VanDeHoef, 18, stood next to Defense Attorney Jesse Williams on Tuesday as he waived his rights to a preliminary exam in 86th District Court and agreed to move the months-long case to 13th Circuit Court.
The teen was charged with open murder in July for the death of James Chisholm, who was found dead along the shores of Boardman Lake in May.
The 62-year-old’s throat had been cut, according to pathologist reports.
Since then, the case has moved slowly, plagued by delays and issues with case-building and document sharing, as the Record-Eagle has previously reported.
The now-waived preliminary exam, a hearing in which prosecutors are required to provide probable cause necessary to advance a case, had been rescheduled several times since August 2019. Tuesday’s abrupt decision means VanDeHoef will appear before a 13th Circuit Court judge for a pre-trial conference and a trial will be scheduled.
A tip shortly after Chisholm’s May 29 death led Traverse City Police Department investigators to VanDeHoef, according to police reports. The tipster, a friend of the teen’s, shared Snapchat messages in which VanDeHoef said he’d “killed ‘a homeless man’ by slitting his throat” and then “cleaned the blood off of himself and his clothes.”
A search of VanDeHoef’s mother’s home, just a mile from the scene, revealed blood evidence along a sink, washing machine and basement wall, according to police reports obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Williams since has contested that search warrant, which was signed off on by 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney.
VanDeHoef surrendered himself to police five weeks after the slaying. He’s been held in Grand Traverse County’s jail since then, after being denied bond.
Chisholm, who family members describe as a “nomad,” often traveled and preferred staying in a tent and living simply. The veteran was found by passersby a few yards off the TART trail near the lake, just feet from his tent.
VanDeHoef will be arraigned in 13th Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on March 6, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. His pre-trial conference will be held at the same time.
The case has not yet been assigned a circuit court judge.
