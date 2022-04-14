TRAVERSE CITY — A split decision at Traverse City's Board of Zoning Appeals has a developer looking to build another hotel weighing his options, including asking for a zoning amendment.
The board recently voted to approve a request from Jeffrey Schmitz of J.S. Capitol to build an enclosed bar and lounge area with restrooms atop a 90-plus unit hotel he plans for two vacant lots off Garland Street, Schmitz said. The highest point of the enclosure's wall would stand 60 feet above Garland Street, 15 feet higher than the district's 45-foot cutoff.
But the board denied Schmitz' request to build the hotel's main structure 3 feet and 8 inches taller than the 45-foot cutoff, he said.
That would allow building underground parking 7.5 feet below grade, avoiding groundwater and contamination that's likely there, Schmitz said previously.
Board member David Hassing said the argument for granting the variance seemed focused on a hardship created by the developer's desired design. It lacked a defense that the property couldn't be reasonably used within the zoning code.
"It's such a beautiful design, I hope they find a way to make it happen," he said.
A rooftop bar, however, seemed like a reasonable use and one the city granted before, Hassing said. Hotel Indigo, which J.S. Capitol also developed next door, has one.
Hassing, who chairs the planning commission, said he expects the board will look at the overall issue of hospitality uses on building roofs in the near future.
Another idea for a zoning amendment the board of zoning appeals discussed caught Schmitz' attention, he said.
Mitchell Treadwell, both a planning commissioner and BZA member, suggested one for properties with contamination and groundwater issues.
Hassing told the BZA he didn't want to make the project wait for a change that wasn't on the planning commission's horizon.
Amending the city's zoning could take time, Schmitz agreed. He was still digesting the BZA's decision Wednesday, but said applying for the change is on the table. Waiting won't derail the project since he owns the land sans debt or lien.
"We've got time, we want to make sure whatever we develop here is the right asset," he said.
