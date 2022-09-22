TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is the fifth of six counties entering into an agreement to rewrite a document that defines Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
GTC commissioners voted 5 to 0 at its regular meeting Wednesday to approve a memorandum of understanding to amend the enabling agreement, with Chair Rob Hentschel and Commissioner Ron Clous absent. The Wexford County Commission was expected to approve the memorandum Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Lakes also includes Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee and Roscommon counties.
In May the GTC board voted to dissolve the agreement that in 2003 created the Northern Lakes authority. If any one county of the six counties drops out of the authority, it dissolves.
To create a smooth transition in which clients continue to receive services, an entity must notify the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services of its intention to create new entity. Once the MDHHS receives that notification, all parties have one year to create new agencies or authorities.
That one-year clock has not yet started. County Administrator Nate Alger told commissioners Wednesday that he believes the authority will stay together in the end.
Things that need to be changed in the enabling agreement include the Carver governance model used by the Northern Lakes board that many find confusing; the fact that there’s no avenue to address grievances; treatment of those with mild to moderate mental illness and services in the jail.
“It may cost us more money, but we believe the services are needed,” said Alger, adding that saving money was never a goal of leaving the authority.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said he has had concerns about the process of leaving from the beginning, even though he agreed services need to improve.
“I’m still hopeful that this whole process will lead us to a better end,” Hundley said.
Alger said administrators and board chairs from the six counties have met four times. The memorandum came about when it became apparent the other counties also had questions about the enabling agreement, which has been in place for nearly 20 years.
“It’s outdated — it was written in 2003,” Alger said. “The health code has changed, practices have changed.”
Northern Lakes has gone through several upheavals over the last several months, including being unable to hire a new CEO, removing two board members and appointing two more.
In August, CEO Eric Kurtz of Northern Michigan Regional Entity — the funding agency for 21 counties in six CMHs in northern Michigan — and the NMRE board took over the search for a new CEO for Northern Lakes and to appoint an interim CEO.
Kurtz will oversee CEO duties for Northern Lakes until the end of September, at which time Brian Martinus will be appointed until a new CEO is hired. Martinus is the veterans services navigator for NMRE.
Joanie Blamer was appointed interim CEO in July after the retirement of Karl Kovacs. She applied for the permanent post and after another candidate declined a job offer, Blamer has twice been given the job and had it rescinded. She had completed negotiating a contract but it hadn’t yet been approved by the 16-member Northern Lakes board.
GTC Commissioner Brad Jewett questioned whether penning a new agreement should wait until the new CEO is in place, but Alger said it didn’t.
“This agreement has to be changed regardless of who is at the top of the food chain,” Alger said.
The memorandum outlines that each county is responsible to provide input on the needs of its citizens, as well as into the new agreement.
Grand Traverse County is responsible for hiring an attorney and a consultant, which it has already done.
Attorney Kirby Albright of the Lansing-based Frazier Trebilcock and consultant Sarah Bannon of LVC Health will work with the counties. Bannon led a recent listening session with several agencies in the region who identified gaps in mental and behavioral health services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.