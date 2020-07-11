KINGSLEY — Kingsley Area School Board members accepted the resignation of fellow board member Chris Bies at a special meeting Friday evening.
“The biggest thing to do now is spread the word,” said President Tony Temple. “If you know anyone who wants to run, tell them to start filling out the paperwork.”
Bies was not at the meeting, though submitted a letter of resignation that stated he was was resigning following a decision to relocate to Grand Rapids.
“I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve on the board the last eight years, and I offer my best wishes for the continued success of Kingsley Area Schools,” the letter stated.
Bies called the school system a “beacon of light” among northern Michigan schools.
The board’s bylaws state a member must resign immediately if they move out of the district, and the situation came to a head quickly, emails show.
“I was not aware that his house sold and closed and that Mr. Bies is no longer living in the Kingsley District,” Temple wrote in an email to board members Thursday. “I was informed that he was not in Kingsley anymore yesterday and have asked for his resignation.”
Bies did not return an email message seeking comment.
The board will meet July 21 to interview potential appointees to serve in the post through the end of the year.
That is also the deadline to submit election paperwork to the Grand Traverse County Clerk for those seeking the vacated seat.
