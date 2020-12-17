TRAVERSE CITY — Several Grand Traverse County administrators will get raises in 2021, and county commissioners will see a 72 percent increase in their annual compensation.
County Administrator Nate Alger was given a three-year contract extension, with a 5 percent raise in each of those years. Alger will also receive the 1.5 percent cost-of-living raise that all employees will get. He was given a $3,000 raise in May.
Clerk Bonnie Scheele’s salary will be increased by about $11,000 over the next two years, and the pay scale for both the human resources and information technology director positions have been adjusted to a range of $85,000 to $125,000 in a six-step schedule.
County board members, who approved all the increases at their regular meeting Wednesday, will also see an annual raise of $5,000, bringing them to $12,000 per year, with $12,500 for the commission vice chair and $13,000 for the chair.
Alger is paid an annual salary of $136,282. He was hired in mid-2018, becoming the fourth person in the county’s top post in six years. His raises were approved on a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting “no.”
Coffia said giving the raises are substantial and she is worried about the budget, which could be affected over the next year or more by the pandemic. She is also concerned with how the raises will be perceived by the community.
“I’m thinking about the economy,” Coffia said. “I’m thinking about the optics. A lot of people are out of work.”
Coffia questioned why the pay scales were adjusted for these administrators and not others, which sends the message that some are doing a great job while others are not.
An ad hoc committee met Friday for two hours. Coffia said county Register of Deeds Peggy Haines tried to speak at the end of the ad hoc committee meeting, but was cut off. Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel, who heads the committee, said Haines was cut off because she spoke over a commissioner and was out of order.
Commissioner Gordie LaPointe, who was on the ad hoc committee, said he was not concerned with how other employees would view the raises.
“I’m not going to go and poll everybody to make sure they’re happy with this,” said LaPointe, who will vacate his seat on the board as he did not run for reelection.
He said he only considered Alger and the job he’s doing and retaining him is the best thing for the county.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. said he is a big supporter of Alger and thinks he’s doing a great job.
“But at the end of the day I don’t know how he justifies arbitration with deputies and argues they’ll get 1.5 percent when he’s getting 5 percent plus 1.5 percent cost-of-living,” Wheelock said.
Wheelock, who voted “yes” for every raise, said the commission also needs to keep in mind that a lot of people in the community are not getting raises and are struggling financially.
Hentschel said he proposed and headed the committee as most raises are recommended by the HR department and the county administrator.
“I wanted to look at those high-profile positions who might have trouble recommending their own raises for that perceived conflict of interest,” Hentschel said.
The increase for board members was also approved on a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Coffia and Hundley voting against it.
Hundley said the raises should have been discussed before the primary election, when it wasn’t known who board members would be for the new year.
In coming up with commissioner salaries, Grand Traverse County was compared to several other counties of similar size, including Midland County, where commissioners are paid $9,020 per year, Lapeer County, where they are paid $20,626, and Lenawee County at $8,000.
Commissioners were last given a raise in 2018, when compensation went from $5,000 to $7,000 annually.
“I think wages for commissioners have fallen behind,” Hentschel said.
Grand Traverse board members can opt into a health care plan for themselves, which costs the county about $4,000 per year. If they opt out they are compensated $2,000. Commissioners also earn per diems of $35 per meeting.
Wheelock said with such a large raise, per diems should be eliminated as it is “clunky” trying to figure out which meetings qualify for the extra money.
“It would just be much easier to have a flat rate for commissioners,” said Wheelock, who will not be on the board next year as he did not run for reelection.
Scheele’s raise was approved unanimously, with commissioners noting she is underpaid compared to similar-sized counties. She is paid $70,844.
The current pay scale for the HR and IT director posts are $84,030 to $105,055. HR Director Donna Kinsey is on step 4 of the scale and is paid $100,396. IT Director Cliff DuPuy is on step 3 and is paid $91,828. DuPuy has been with the county for less than a year.
Coffia again questioned why some top spots were cherry-picked for raises, while others were ignored, like finance director Dean Bott, who has been with the county for decades and is topped out on step raises.
The raises feel “slap dash” and may cause antipathy between department heads, she said.
Hentschel said its insulting to say the raises were given at random, as both Kinsey and DuPuy can go anywhere and get a job.
The board on Wednesday also approved a measure to establish a compensation committee to review further salary questions.
Carol Stocking, 86th District Court administrator, said she supported the salary increases as they’ve been needed for several years.
She watched the ad hoc meeting and said she was troubled when she heard phrases like “this position needs attention right now,” or that certain people go above and beyond. She said there are many people who go above and beyond.
“My hope would be that all positions get reviewed,” Stocking said.
