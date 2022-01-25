TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a strategic plan to move the institution forward over the next few years.
Some trustees had reservations about the document. Trustee Doug Bishop does not like that the NMC Next plan contains the words “diversity” and “equity,” while Trustee Kennard Weaver said it may not accurately reflect elements and trends of the Traverse area community.
The college paid the Florida-based CampusWorks Inc. $90,000 to update its strategic plan, with the effort kicking off in April. The plan was intended to help inform program offerings and priorities moving forward, board Chair Rachel Johnson said previously.
NMC had a strategic plan in place, but it had been about 15 years since a thorough planning process was done with a consultant.
The plan includes five strategies, with several objectives listed under each. The strategies are: future-focused education; student engagement and success; diversity, equity and inclusion; community partnerships and involvement; and institutional sustainability and sustainability.
Objectives include: innovative instructional delivery, comprehensive support services, cultivating an environment that delivers equitable opportunities, programs that expand global connections and more.
Also adopted Monday was an inclusion statement that is part of the values policy of the plan. The statement says “We foster belonging and build organizational capacity that celebrates diversity and promotes equity.”
The inclusion statement was up for approval in December as part of the mission, vision and values of the plan, but was taken off the agenda after Bishop objected to it.
Bishop voted to approve the statement and the strategic plan at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, though he still had objections to the language.
“I continue to have significant reservations about approving a plan that has pretty volatile words in it like diversity and equity,” Bishop said.
The board held a study session Wednesday. Bishop said he was glad to hear the group talk about how reasonable opportunity does not guarantee results in terms of equity, and how diversity was not being looked at for the sake of diversity, and it’s not going to be group- or race-focused.
Weaver also had reservations, saying the plan had no goals based on any predictions of what the student body will look like next year or in three to five years, or what the community will look like.
“We need to answer those questions in the plan,” Weaver said. “The administration needs to know, the board needs to know.”
He also was concerned with whether the plan picked up on all the essential elements and trends in the community, as he did not see any of the data or surveys that were used.
“Those are some areas I think need some work,” Weaver said.
Chris Bott said extensive surveys were done that sought input from students and the community that the steering committee focused on and prioritized to come up with strategies.
“There was a very large funneling effort that took place,” Bott said.
Bott and Johnson served on the 27-member committee. The surveys and other information will be forwarded to board members, the two said.
Jason Slade, NMC’s new vice president of strategic initiatives, said approval of the plan lets the college move on to the next step, which is community awareness of the plan and its implementation.
“Our teams are ready to jump into some action steps,” said Slade, telling board members that he will give an update on each strategy at future meetings.
“It is truly a living document,” Slade said. “I expect it will have a continuous check and adjustment period throughout our process and we’ll see that in action even in the coming weeks as our teams refocus and kick off on the specifics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.