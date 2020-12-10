TRAVERSE CITY — The soaring Blue Angels and cherry-patterned fare of sorely missed Traverse City traditions offer locals a bright spot on a long-dark horizon.
An announcement Tuesday reminded locals of plans for 2021 and 2022 National Cherry Festival events, and broke news that the US Navy Blue Angels will again take to local skies.
The 2022 Cherry Fest will feature the pilots and their impressive tricks, which haven’t graced Grand Traverse County since 2018 — plans for a 2020 appearance were canceled amid the lasting COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.
And with only 569 days remaining before the beloved show, locals have time enough to plan out their best viewing spots.
The event bolsters growing hope of something near normalcy as the first waves of COVID-19 vaccinations loom and humans, as wont to do, adapt, survive and prepare infrastructure for cold-storage.
The show marks one of 63 stops planned for the Angels’ 76th season in 2022, according to the announcement — the list includes one other Michigan stop in Ypsilanti, which will come two days after Traverse City’s flight.
The local showing is set for July 2-4, 2022.
A planned 2021 Cherry Fest promises its own excitement — the US Air Force’s Thunderbirds will blast through Traverse City’s skies this coming July 3 and 4, according to an earlier announcement.
See Cherry Fest news at www.record-eagle.com. Check out the full show schedule at www.blueangels.navy.mil/show/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.