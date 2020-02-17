TRAVERSE CITY — More health-related care, less punishment.
That’s the message Vital Strategies is attaching to new spending within a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan.
“We’re investing in a health response to substance use disorder in this state, bringing it out of the shadows, out of isolation and suffering,” said Daliah Heller, Director of Drug Use Initiatives at Vital Strategies.
“Medication has a role to play here, just as it does with other diseases like diabetes, and we know that means education in the criminal justice sector and beyond,” Heller said.
Vital Strategies is a New York re-granting organization that Bloomberg Philanthropies, a charity founded by Michael R. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a 2020 presidential candidate, contracted with to release funds.
Earlier this month a Traverse City nonprofit, Harm Reduction Michigan, received a $300,000 grant from the group to expand dissemination of an overdose reversal drug.
Sixty thousand Naloxone kits will be distributed in the state by Harm Reduction Michigan, from sites in Traverse City, Petoskey, Cadillac, Gaylord and Midland, and from a mobile unit in Frederick.
Naloxone is a medication injected or inhaled that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. When administered by bystanders, whether trained or untrained, it significantly improves survival rates from overdose, according to studies published in the scientific journals Drugs, and Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation.
The term “harm reduction” refers to a set of public health principles aimed at reducing the consequences and stigma associated with drug use, in part by not requiring users to be sober to receive treatment.
Other spending will expand access to methadone and buprenorphine within the Michigan Department of Corrections, increase data collection, and create media campaigns to address racial disparities and reduce stigma and criminalization of addiction, Heller said.
Providing medically assisted treatment in state prisons is new, MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz said. Heller said two not-yet-announced facilities, one that houses women, will participate in the pilot program.
The state set a record for overdose deaths in 2017, at 2,690, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number fell slightly in 2018, to 2,591, a CDC report showed.
The high number of overdose deaths, and the state’s geography of vast rural areas and dense urban ones, makes it a good place for Bloomberg Philanthropies to invest in improving public health, Heller previously said.
In November 2018, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced it would spend $50 million addressing the opioid epidemic, with $10 million pledged to Michigan, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The initiative is a three-year partnership between Vital Strategies, Pew Charitable Trusts, CDC Foundation, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.