MANCELONA — Lake-effect snow blanketed the Tip of the Mitt as blizzard conditions intensified Saturday.
Snowfalls varied across the northwest Lower Peninsula, with Traverse City getting 11.1 inches five miles east-southeast of town, up to Mancelona digging out from 31.7 inches, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said. Those were their totals since Thursday morning, and high winds blowing that snow everywhere.
Gaylord got 23 inches of snow, with 16.8 of those inches piling up Friday, Cornish said. That’s the most snow to accumulate there in a 24-hour-period since 1942, NWS records indicate.
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, which was reporting nearly impassible roads Saturday, urged people to stay home.
“Deputies reporting visibility down to zero at times due to the blowing and drifting snow,” the statement read. “The road commission is out and plowing, but the roads are drifting over almost as fast as they can plow them!”
Wind gusts hit 60 mph at Grand Traverse Lighthouse at the tip of Leelanau Peninsula early Saturday, and 59 mph on Mackinac Island, Cornish said. Gusts clocked at 50 mph in Pellston and Petoskey, 49 mph in Gaylord and 47 mph in Traverse City.
Millions across the U.S. and Canada felt the impact of this winter storm, with widespread outages reported from Maine to Seattle, flooding reported in New York City and heavy snowfall shuttering Buffalo’s airport and stranding every fire truck, The Associated Press reported.
Thousands of flights were scrapped starting Thursday and, in Michigan, Amtrak announced it canceled its Wolverine and Pere Marquette routes linking Chicago to Grand Rapids and Pontiac, respectively.
But, for all the blustery and biting winds, most residents in Michigan were spared power outages. Consumers Energy’s outage map showed all customers with electricity but a few, while Great Lakes Energy reported a few hundred without power – mostly in Antrim County where 215 customers had outages. Cherryland Electric Cooperative had only a few to report, and Traverse City Light & Power had none.
Antrim County Emergency Services Director Leslie Meyers said she was unaware of any major incidents or outages as of midday Saturday. She continued to urge people not to travel — or only if absolutely necessary.
“I’m just really proud of everybody and we’re ready to step into action if we need to, especially over the Christmas holiday,” Meyers said. “We’re fortunate we haven’t had much to do – other than take care of ourselves.”
Intact power lines were a relief for Leelanau County Emergency Services Director Matt Ansorge as well.
Ansorge said he was anticipating having to open shelters if the outages were as widespread as initially had been feared. That has proved unnecessary thus far, although he acknowledged the winds were still blowing as he spoke Saturday afternoon.
“We had a few vehicles get stuck in the roadway and I think we had our first wires-down call just recently,” he said. “So for what was forecasted, we may have at least missed the worst of it.”
There was little to report in Traverse City, city Police Sgt. Steve Sivek said.
Sivek credited residents for heeding warnings to stay home, and city road crews for keeping the city streets plowed and salted.
In Empire Township, plow drivers cleared the way for firefighters responding to a house fire on South Golden Valley Road. The house was destroyed, Almira Township Fire Capt. Daniel Mosholder said. Glen Lake firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m.
Everyone who was inside the house got out safely, Ansorge said. Responders found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, he said.
Firefighters from Almira, Elmwood, Homestead and Leland towships assisted, as did Cedar Area Fire & Rescue and Benzie County Emergency Medical Service, Mosholder said. They were still at the scene as of midday Saturday and further information wasn’t available as of press time.
The blizzard warning for much of northern Michigan was to expire at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Cornish said Christmas Day conditions should be more calm. The forecast for Sunday is predicting that winds will drop to gusts of up to 30 mph, and snowfall will stop – other than some localized lake-effect snow in Gaylord and other Tip-of-the-Mitt locales.
